Portillo’s Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) announces the following event:

What: PTLO Q2 2025 Earnings Webcast When: Tuesday, August 5 at 10 a.m. EST Where: investors.portillos.com How: Live webcast (web address above) Contact: Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor Relations

312.931.5578

cbrandon@portillos.com

*This webcast event will be archived on the Portillo’s Investor Relations website for replay. *Q2 2025 Earnings Release will go out before market open on Tuesday, August 5th.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 90 restaurants across 10 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo’s is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo’s operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve our guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo’s is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.

Sara Wirth, Director of PR & Communications

press@portillos.com