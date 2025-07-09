Heritage Distribution Holdings Announces Promotion of Adam Malz to Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distribution Holdings (“Heritage”), a leading U.S. distributor of HVAC/R products, parts, and supplies, announced the promotion of Adam Malz to Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Malz brings more than 15 years of experience in finance, accounting, and supply chain to his new role. He first began working with HDH as a consultant through Blue Ops in 2022 and joined the company full time as Vice President of Accounting in 2023. Since then, he has led several key initiatives including successful M&A integrations, reducing the monthly close time to three days, and streamlining the company’s tax reporting process.

“Adam has made a significant impact since joining HDH, helping to modernize and scale our financial operations in support of rapid growth,” said Alex Averitt, CEO of Heritage. “His leadership, strategic mindset, and deep operational understanding make him a natural fit for the CFO role, and I’m excited for what we’ll accomplish together moving forward.”

Prior to HDH, Malz held leadership roles at Blue Ops, H.B. Fuller, and PwC, where he drove operational and financial improvements, including a significant increase in on-time delivery performance during the COVID-19 supply crisis and a product costing overhaul that supported pricing improvements. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Minnesota State University and a Master of Business Administration from UNC Chapel Hill.

This leadership change reflects Heritage’s continued focus on building strong, experienced teams that drive toward being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

Heritage Distribution Holdings is the fastest-growing HVAC/R distributor in the US. With a focus on being the market leader in each local geography, HDH is expanding its footprint by partnering with businesses that share a tenacious commitment to customers, employees, and suppliers. From after-hours emergency service, to stocking our customer's warehouses, the HDH family is fully invested in being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.