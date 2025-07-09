Innospec Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) today announced the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report, detailing the company’s annual progress towards its sustainability commitments. The report reflects another strong year of growth, innovation, and community engagement.

Commenting on this year’s report, Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We continue to build a sustainable business that delivers world-class technologies and customer service in the global markets we serve. We have been consistent in our priorities, investing in our people, infrastructure, processes and communities. Our strategy is on track, and we are well positioned for long-term sustainable growth.”

Key highlights from the 2024 report include:

A 23% reduction in scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions since the baseline year of 2014

Avoided CO₂e emissions of 20.8 million metric tons through the use of our fuel additives which is over 200 times Innospec’s own operational emissions

Completion of product carbon footprint assessments for over 90 products enabling greater insight in our GHG reduction efforts

US$47.8 million spent on Research & Technology, driving a 22% increase in total patent filings

$2.25 million raised for the PenFed Foundation Military Heros program since 2007

A total social value of $791,000 delivered in 2024, benefitting 210 global charities and good causes local to our operations

Over $1.6 million raised and 3,889 volunteer hours contributed through our Innospec Cares program since its launch in 2016

Launch of two new social partnerships: one with International Justice Mission (IJM) to reduce modern slavery in the palm industry and another with UNESCO to support Indigenous STEM education in Brazil

EcoVadis Gold rating for sustainability management practices maintained for the fourth consecutive time

Over 90% of employees received careers and skills training, totaling more than 19,000 hours

To explore more about Innospec’s sustainability programs and accomplishments, please read the 2024 Sustainability Report by visiting: Innospec 2024 CSR

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,450 employees in 22 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

