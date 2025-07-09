Imperial Reports Mount Polley Production Update for 2025 Second Quarter

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company” or “Imperial”) (TSX:III) reports quarterly copper and gold production from the 100% owned Mount Polley mine. Imperial’s production from Mount Polley was 9.496 million pounds copper and 11,061 ounces gold.

Mount Polley Mine - Production

Mount Polley metal production for the second quarter of 2025 was 9.496 million pounds copper and 11,061 ounces gold, compared to 9.281 million pounds copper and 10,009 ounces gold produced during the comparative quarter of 2024.

Mill throughput in the second quarter 2025 was up 2.6%, with 1.759 million tonnes being treated compared with 1.714 million tonnes treated in the second quarter of 2024. Copper production and gold production in the second quarter of 2025 were up versus the second quarter of 2024 on similar grades and recovery, reflecting the increase in throughput.

For the first six months of 2025, an increase in throughput, copper and gold grades and copper and gold recoveries resulted in copper production being up 10.6% and gold production up 8.3% compared to the same period last year.

Mount Polley mine production Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Ore milled - tonnes 1,759,093 1,714,330 3,480,862 3,385,835 Ore milled per calendar day - tonnes 19,331 18,839 19,231 18,603 Grade % - copper 0.295 0.294 0.288 0.273 Grade g/t - gold 0.286 0.263 0.280 0.272 Recovery % - copper 83.0 83.4 83.2 81.6 Recovery % - gold 68.4 69.2 69.1 67.6 Copper - 000’s pounds 9,496 9,281 18,400 16,637 Gold - ounces 11,061 10,009 21,682 20,018



Mining continued in the lower Springer Pit in Phase 4, while stripping for Phase 5 pushback on the east wall of the pit continued in the quarter.

Brian Kynoch, P.Eng., Imperial’s President has reviewed the disclosures contained in this news release and is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”).

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 exploration properties in British Columbia.

