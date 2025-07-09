Doximity, Inc. Long-Term Shareholder Announcement: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors to Reach Out For More Information About Continuing Investigation

SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential legal claims on behalf of Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) shareholders, concerning alleged misconduct by certain officers and directors that may have harmed the company and its investors.

Investors who have continuously held Doximity shares since before June 24, 2021, may have legal rights and are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/doximity-inc-2

On May 13, 2025, the Court overseeing the securities fraud class action against Doximity denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss. The Court found that the plaintiff had sufficiently alleged that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business and operations.

In particular, the Court found that plaintiffs plausibly alleged that Doximity misrepresented the number of active physician users on its platform and falsely claimed increasing user engagement, despite internal data and survey evidence suggesting otherwise. The complaint also alleges that defendants touted Doximity’s growth prospects and revenue sustainability, while downplaying challenges such as increased competition, tightening macroeconomic conditions, and the Company’s reliance on “upselling” advertising and services to existing clients.

If you would like to know more about your rights as a shareholder or how you can participate in holding the officers and directors responsible for the damage that they allegedly caused the company to suffer, please contact Johnson Fistel at (619) 814-4471.

