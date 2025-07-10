XPLR INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that XPLR Infrastructure, LP f/k/a NextEra Energy Partners, LP Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the XPLR Infrastructure Class Action Lawsuit – XIFR

SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the XPLR Infrastructure class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of XPLR Infrastructure, LP f/k/a NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: XIFR) securities between September 27, 2023 and January 27, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Alvrus v. XPLR Infrastructure, LP f/k/a NextEra Energy Partners, LP, No. 25-cv-01755 (S.D. Cal.), the XPLR Infrastructure class action lawsuit charges XPLR Infrastructure, NextEra Energy, Inc., and certain of XPLR Infrastructure’s top former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: XPLR Infrastructure acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States, including a portfolio of contracted wind and solar power projects, as well as a natural gas pipeline. Throughout the Class Period, XPLR Infrastructure operated as a “yieldco” – that is, a business that owns and operates fully-built and operational power generating projects, focused on delivering large cash distributions to investors.

The XPLR Infrastructure class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) XPLR Infrastructure was struggling to maintain its operations as a yieldco; (ii) defendants temporarily relieved this issue by entering into certain financing arrangements while downplaying the attendant risks; (iii) XPLR Infrastructure could not resolve those financings before their maturity date without risking significant unitholder dilution; (iv) as a result, defendants planned to halt cash distributions to investors and instead redirect those funds to, among other things, resolve those financings; and (v) consequently, XPLR Infrastructure’s yieldco business model and distribution growth rate was unsustainable.

The XPLR Infrastructure class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 28, 2025, XPLR Infrastructure announced that it would suspend entirely cash distributions to common unitholders and essentially abandon its yieldco model. On this news, the price of XPLR Infrastructure common units fell by nearly 35%, the complaint alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired XPLR Infrastructure securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the XPLR Infrastructure class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the XPLR Infrastructure class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the XPLR Infrastructure class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the XPLR Infrastructure class action lawsuit.

