Contact Center as a Service Worldwide Market Share Report 2025 | AI Revolution Fuels CCaaS Market Growth Despite Diverse Dynamics

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Contact Center as a Service Worldwide Market Share Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is the foremost resource for vendors, investors, analysts, and others who want to understand this sector's competitive landscape, vendor market share by revenue and seats, geographical breakdown, adoption rate, and the current and projected total addressable market (TAM).

Authoritative and Rigorous Analysis

This fifth annual edition of the Contact Center as a Service Worldwide Market Share Report provides an insightful analysis of the highly competitive contact center as a service (CCaaS) market, a rapidly changing segment driven by artificial intelligence (AI). This edition of the Report analyzes CCaaS competitors' performance in calendar year 2024, although several of the vendors operate on a fiscal year.

This Report analyses the market activity of the vendors selling CCaaS infrastructure solutions and related products, including self-service, AI applications (i.e., transcription, AQM, RTG/next-best-action (NBA), automated post-interaction summarization), and WEM applications, along with professional services (implementation, integration, training, premium support) and carrier services. It accounts for the seats and revenue of an estimated 200 competitors in the worldwide multi-tenant CCaaS market. This edition does not include market activity for hosted or SaaS-based offerings that are not multi-tenant.

Discerning Review of CCaaS Market Drivers and Inhibitors

There are many diverse and often conflicting dynamics impacting the CCaaS market, but most have had little effect in slowing the growth rate of this important IT sector. Cloud-based providers continue to deliver most of the contact center market's innovation, fueled by hundreds of millions in financial firm investments over the past decade. Artificial intelligence has become the primary driver of change in the last two years, compelling companies to migrate to cloud-based solutions, as these products generally require the processing power of the cloud. CCaaS vendors who have expanded their product portfolios during the last couple of years to include AI-enabled applications are also benefitting from increased consumption-based revenue or higher price-per-seat fees.

Some in the market primarily consider CCaaS the "pipes" or channels to distribute and manage the flow of voice and digital interactions and inquiries into and out of an organization. Others expect their CCaaS vendor to be their general contractor, facilitating the delivery and integration of most systems and applications they need to operate their contact center. And, most recently, CCaaS vendors have also started to be viewed as a source of the AI technology and infrastructure needed to enhance their operations. What's clear is that many companies are highly reliant on their contact center infrastructure provider, a trend that the researchers expect to continue for many years.

CCaaS Vendor Performance

The 2025 Contact Center as a Service Worldwide Market Share Report provides insights into the market's performance in calendar year 2024 and provides a detailed analysis of the seat and revenue activity of 19 leading and contending CCaaS competitors: NICE, Genesys, Amazon Connect, Five9, Content Guru, RingCentral, Odigo, 88, Dialpad, Cisco, UJET, Enghouse, Puzzel, Vonage, Intermedia, Salesforce, Google, Call Center Studio, and Diabolocom (listed in order of largest to smallest based on number of seats as of December 31, 2024). The revenue and market activity of an estimated 181 CCaaS competitors (17 named and 164 unnamed) are grouped together in the "Other" category.

Key breakdowns in the 2025 Contact Center as a Service Worldwide Market Share Report are:

Total Contact Center Seat Projections, Worldwide, 2025 - 2029

2024 Worldwide CCaaS Revenue and Market Share Analysis, by Vendor, Category, and Geography

2024 Worldwide CCaaS Seat Adoption Rate and Projections, 2024 Actual - 2029 Projected

CCaaS Total Addressable Market, Worldwide, 2024 Actual - 2029 Projected

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. CCaaS Market Drivers and Inhibitors

4. Research Methodology

4.1 Report Participation and Data Requirements

5. Information Sources and Methodology

5.1 Named and Concurrent Seats vs. Usage

5.2 What Should Be Counted as a CCaaS Seat?

5.3 Transparency

6. Report Scope: What is Included

7. Total Contact Center Market Five-Year Seat Projections, Worldwide, 2025 - 2029

7.1 Contact Center Five-Year Seat Projections, Worldwide, 2025 - 2029

8. 2024 CCaaS Market Share Analysis, Worldwide

8.1 CCaaS Seats and Market Share by Vendor, as of December 31, 2024

8.2 2024 Worldwide CCaaS Revenue and Market Share, by Vendor

8.3 2024 CCaaS Revenue Analysis by Category

8.4 2024 CCaaS Revenue and Market Activity, by Geography

9. Worldwide CCaaS Seat Adoption Rate and Projections, 2024 - 2029

9.1 CCaaS Seat Projections, Worldwide, 2024 Actual - 2029 Projected

9.2 CCaaS Seat Adoption Rate, Worldwide, 2024 Actual - 2029 Projected

10. CCaaS Worldwide Total Addressable Market, 2024 Actual - 2029 Projected

Companies Featured

88

Amazon Connect

Call Center Studio

Cisco

Content Guru

Diabolocom

Dialpad

Enghouse

Five9

Genesys

Google

Intermedia

NICE

Odigo

Puzzel

RingCentral

Salesforce

UJET

Vonage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qed06q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.