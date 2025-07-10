Angelini Ventures Co-leads CHF 79 Million (€84 Million) Series B Financing of NUCLIDIUM to Advance Clinical Development of its Copper-based Radiopharmaceutical Platform

- Regina Hodits, Managing Director to join NUCLIDIUM’s Board of Directors

Rome, Italy, 10th July 2025 – Angelini Ventures, the corporate venture firm of Angelini Industries focused on investing in companies developing innovative solutions in BioTech and Digital Health, today announces that it has co-led a CHF79 million Series B financing round in NUCLIDIUM, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary copper-based theranostic platform.

Angelini Ventures has co-led the financing with Kurma Growth Opportunities Fund, Wellington Partners and Neva SGR (Intesa Sanpaolo Group), with participation from DeepTech & Climate Fonds (DTCF), Bayern Kapital, Eurazeo, Vives Partners, NRW.BANK and HighLight Capital, as well as existing investors. Regina Hodits, PhD, Managing Director at Angelini Ventures, will join NUCLIDIUM’s Board of Directors.

This new investment reflects Angelini Venture’s strategy of backing companies with clearly defined product profiles that address high unmet medical needs in well-defined patient populations.

The proceeds will fund the clinical development of NUCLIDIUM’s Copper-61/Copper-67 (61Cu/67Cu) theranostic pipeline across multiple oncology indications. In parallel, the company will expand its production and manufacturing capabilities through a global production network.

NUCLIDIUM’s differentiated platform links tumor-targeting molecules with copper isotopes – Copper-61 for diagnostics and Copper-67 for therapeutics – to address current limitations in radiotheranostics, such as suboptimal clinical efficacy and complex manufacturing. Diagnostic results from initial clinical trials in these indications show superior lesion detection and higher tumor-to-background ratios compared with clinically approved tracers. With this financing, NUCLIDIUM will continue expanding its worldwide production and manufacturing network for diagnostics and therapeutics, growing its international team and strengthening strategic collaborations with hospitals and academic centers, initially across Europe and North America.

Regina Hodits, PhD, Managing Director at Angelini Ventures said, “We are pleased to have co-led this financing in NUCLIDIUM alongside other high-quality European investors. At Angelini Ventures we continue to identify and invest in companies that pursue scientifically differentiated opportunities with a clear path to address unmet needs. We look for dynamic founders and situations where our funding and active involvement can help expand therapeutic potential.

“This investment reflects our strong conviction in the future of precision medicine and our belief in NUCLIDIUM’s potential to scale as a next-generation company. The team also brings deep radiopharmaceutical expertise and a proven track record of building high-value companies in this space.”

Leila Jaafar-Thiel, CEO and Co-founder of NUCLIDIUM added, “NUCLIDIUM is entering the next clinical phases with its lead compounds to diagnose and treat metastatic prostate, neuroendocrine tumors and breast cancer. The successful Series B financing round reflects the confidence of our investors in NUCLIDIUM’s vision and the transformative potential for the diagnostic and therapeutic industry in oncology and nuclear medicine. Their support will further enable us to accelerate the clinical development of our compounds and strengthen our commitment to innovation in precision oncology.”

***

Notes to Editors

About Angelini Ventures

Angelini Ventures, the venture capital arm of Angelini Industries, is a Series A and Series B investment firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in BioTech and Digital Health. Angelini Ventures will invest €300 million across a global portfolio in Europe and North America, drawing on a global team, strategic advisors and partners to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses into transformative category-leading companies.

To date, Angelini Ventures has invested around €100 million into 22 companies covering a range of therapeutic areas and modalities. Angelini Ventures’ BioTech portfolio includes Elkedonia, Therini Bio, Nuevocor, Neumirna, Cour Pharmaceuticals, Nouscom, Pretzel Therapeutics and Freya Biosciences. The Company’s Digital Health portfolio includes Vantis Health, Avation, Cadence Neuroscience, Nobi, Noctrix and Serenis.

www.angeliniventures.com

About Angelini Industries

Angelini Industries is a multinational industrial group founded in Ancona in 1919 by Francesco Angelini. Today, Angelini Industries represents a solid and diversified industrial reality that employs approximately 5,800 employees and operates in 21 countries around the world with revenues of over two billion euros, generated in the health, industrial technology and consumer goods sectors.

A targeted investment strategy for growth, constant commitment to research and development, deep knowledge of markets and business sectors, make Angelini Industries one of the Italian companies of excellence in the sectors in which it operates.

www.angeliniindustries.com

About NUCLIDIUM

NUCLIDIUM AG is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of next-generation copper-based radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging copper isotopes – Copper-61 for diagnostics and Copper-67 for therapeutics – NUCLIDIUM is creating a differentiated platform with the potential to overcome existing limitations in radiotheranostics. The company's operations in Switzerland and Germany combine innovative chemistry, deep clinical expertise, and strategic manufacturing capabilities to deliver scalable, accessible, and clinically superior theranostic solutions to patients worldwide. NUCLIDIUM is committed to expanding the reach and efficacy of radiotheranostics, including addressing critical unmet medical needs in oncology and women’s health.

Contacts

Angelini Ventures

Martina Palmese, Communications Coordinator

martina.palmese@angeliniventures.com

Media contacts for Italy - SEC Newgate Italia

Daniele Pinosa, daniele.pinosa@secnewgate.it; Tel. +39 3357233872

Fausta Tagliarini; fausta.tagliarini@secnewgate.it; Tel. +39 3476474513

Daniele Murgia; daniele.murgia@secnewgate.it; Tel. +39 3384330031

Media contacts outside Italy - MEDiSTRAVA

Sylvie Berrebi, Sandi Greenwood, Mark Swallow

angelinivenutres@medistrava.com