How Ethereum's Newest PayFi Solution 'Remittix' Is Rapidly Dominating The Payments & Presale Arena... Simultaneously!





KOŠICE, Slovakia, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethereum remains the top smart contract platform, currently at $2,561.97 with a market cap of $309.36 billion. But in all this upgrade and DeFi growth, one Ethereum project—Remittix—is currently causing a stir. With a presale price of just $0.0811, this new kid on the block is already shifting the way crypto payments are done.

Remittix Is Creating a Stir in the Ethereum Community

The name Remittix has quickly evolved from under-the-radar to top-of-mind for crypto investors.

Founded on Ethereum, it offers an on-chain bank-to-crypto bridge through which users can transfer tokens like ETH, BTC, and XRP to bank accounts in fiat in minutes. This kind of utility does not exist in many new projects, and it's fast making Remittix popular.

More than 549 million tokens have been sold to date, and over $15.9 million have been raised a clear sign of investor confidence. At this pace, it's guaranteed to break its $18 million softcap in a flash.





Two Fronts Down: Real-World Payments and Presale Momentum

Whereas the majority of tokens either focus on hype or utility, Remittix is winning by dominating both.

On the utility side, it's solving a real-world problem: cross-border crypto payment friction. On the presale side, it's offering solid growth, 429% since founding, with a 50% token bonus currently active for new investors.

The upcoming Q3 release of the Remittix wallet will only add to adoption. It's a crucial next step in making way for a smooth user experience for frictionless PayFi transactions.

Why Remittix Could Outperform Most Altcoins in 2025

According to crypto experts, Remittix is set on a par with early Ripple (XRP) or Stellar (XLM) but with a faster and more approachable model.

Its solution targets a $190 trillion international payments market. If the project does keep to its roadmap, RTX can potentially spike 100x or higher in the next bull cycle.

And as Ethereum's own scalability solutions make dApps more streamlined, RTX could benefit from improved gas fees and network speed.

Is Remittix the Next Big Ethereum Gem?

While Ethereum remains a crypto behemoth, lesser tokens like Remittix are proving that there is still space for massive growth under its wing.

With unmatched momentum in both presale volumes and product development, Remittix (RTX) might well prove to be the most promising Ethereum-based token heading into 2025.

For those investors looking for utility and potential, this might be the token to watch before it launches.

