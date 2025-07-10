Sono-Tek Reports First Quarter FY 2026 Financial Results

- Reports Fifth Consecutive Quarter of Revenue above $5 million, Driven by Completion of $2.95 Million Order to Advanced Solar Market

- Gross Margins Expand to 52% on Completion of High ASP Order; Operating Income Increases 103% Year over Year

- Expects Continued Revenue Growth and Profitability in First Half of FY 2026; Full-Year Revenue Outlook Reflects Measured Expectations Given Potential Customer Response to Policy Shifts in Recently Enacted Budget Legislation

MILTON, N.Y., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended May 31, 2025.

Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Executive Chairman, stated, “We are pleased with the solid start to this fiscal year with the continuing trend of $5 million plus for the past five consecutive quarters. Our margins were strong this quarter and we achieved increased profitability and, based on projected shipments for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, we anticipate the first half of fiscal year 2026 to maintain revenue levels and strong profitability. However, our full-year outlook remains cautious, with expectations for relatively flat revenue growth due to uncertainty related to governmental clean energy incentives and evolving tariff policies which each may affect the initiation and timing of customer orders. We continue to see promising demand in the medical device industry, especially for our high-volume production systems. With a healthy balance sheet and strong customer demand, we remain keenly attuned on execution and look forward to building on our recent success.”

Steve Harshbarger, CEO & President of Sono-Tek stated, “Our growth strategies and initiatives continue to take hold as our customers move into complex large-scale production systems with significantly higher average selling prices “ASPs”. We are proud to report our fifth quarter in a row of revenue over $5 million with continued profitability as we execute on the strong customer demand and momentum we are experiencing. As we stay focused on high ASP orders we are well positioned with our strong balance sheet and stable backlog to navigate potential short-term demand shifts that may result from changes in tariff policies and clean energy incentives. We remain focused on our long-term growth strategy and look forward to continued revenue growth and profitability over the long term.”

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights

  • Net Sales: $5.13 million, up 2% from $5.03 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, driven by strong shipments to the Alternative/Clean Energy Market. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter in a row with sales over $5 million.
  • Gross Profit: $2.7 million, up 9% from the prior year first quarter of $2.5 million. Gross margin increased to 52% from 49%, mainly due to a favorable product mix, including a repeat high ASP order with well-optimized production costs, and a concentration of shipments to the U.S., where sales typically involve minimal distributor discounts and lower commission expenses, helping to enhance margin performance.
  • Operating Income: Increased 103% to $483 thousand compared to $238 thousand in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, due to an increase in gross profit combined with lower operating expenses.
  • Net Income: Increased 47% to $485 thousand, up from $331 thousand in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, reflecting a combination of higher gross profit and lower operating expenses.
  • Other Income: Interest and dividend income remained steady at $142 thousand for the first quarter of fiscal years 2026 and 2025.

FY 2026 Guidance

  • Continued revenue growth and strong profitability are expected for the first half of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, fueled by shipments from Sono-Tek’s backlog, projected new and recurring orders, and ongoing strength in key markets such as medical devices. At May 31, 2025, equipment and service-related backlog totaled $7.5 million, providing a stable baseline of near-term demand. However, for the full fiscal year, we anticipate relatively flat revenue growth, reflecting a cautious outlook as the market adjusts to recent shifts in governmental clean energy and tariff policies, the full impact of which on customer demand and order timing remains unclear.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Product and Market Sales Overview

  • Geography: US/Canada sales increased 15% y-o-y, up $452 thousand, driven by a shipment to the advanced solar market with a high ASP totaling $2.95 million.
  • Product Categories: Integrated Coating Systems sales increased $2.31 million, or 309%, to $3.05 million, primarily driven by a repeat order totaling $2.95 million for four high ASP systems shipped to the clean energy sector for an advanced solar application. Multi-Axis Coating Systems declined $1.99 million, or 75%, to $677,000 due to decreased North American sales tied to reduced R&D funding in the clean energy sector following shifts in government policy.
  • End Markets: Alternative/Clean Energy rose 42% y-o-y, up $966 thousand, driven by production-scale system shipments to the solar market, including 1 high ASP order delivery totaling $2.95 million. The Electronics market declined 40% y-o-y, down $624 thousand influenced by the strong prior year quarter’s inclusion of the sale of a new semiconductor wafer handler system of $370 thousand that did not repeat.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview

  • At May 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $10.9 million compared to $11.9 million at the prior year-end.
  • At May 31, 2025, Sono-Tek had no debt on its balance sheet and stockholders’ equity was $18.3 million.
  • Capital expenditures in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 were $52,000, which were invested in ongoing upgrades to our manufacturing facilities.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems that are shaping industries and driving innovation worldwide. Our ultrasonic coating systems are used to apply thin films onto parts used in diverse industries including microelectronics, alternative energy, medical devices, advanced industrial manufacturing, and research and development sectors worldwide. Sono-Tek's inroads into the clean energy sector are showing transformative results in next-gen solar cells, fuel cells, green hydrogen generation, and carbon capture applications. 

Our product line is rapidly evolving, transitioning from R&D to high-volume production machines with significantly higher average selling prices, showcasing our market leadership and adaptability. Our comprehensive suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services are expected to generate unparalleled results for our clients and help some of the world's most promising companies achieve technological breakthroughs and bring them to the market. The Company strategically delivers its products to customers through a network of direct sales personnel, carefully chosen independent distributors, and experienced sales representatives, ensuring efficient market reach across diverse sectors around the globe.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes. For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Sono-Tek Corporation that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These “forward-looking statements” are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and our operating plans. They are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could turn out to be significantly different from our expectations and could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions; political, regulatory, tax, competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; inflationary and supply chain pressures; fluctuations in U.S. tariff policies; limiting or elimination of governmental clean energy incentives; the recovery of the Electronics/Microelectronics and Medical markets; rebound of sales to the industrial market in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026; maintenance of increased order backlog; timely development and market acceptance of new products and continued customer validation of our coating technologies; adequacy of financing; capacity additions, the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; consummation of order proposals; completion of large orders on schedule and on budget; continued sales growth in the medical and alternative energy markets; successful transition from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher value subsystems which are sold at higher average selling prices; and realization of quarterly and first-half revenues and profitability within the forecasted range of guidance.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SONO-TEK CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  May 31, 2025  February 28, 
  (Unaudited)  2025 
ASSETS        
Current Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $4,863,039  $5,202,361 
Marketable securities  5,991,056   6,727,678 
Accounts receivable (less allowance of $12,225, respectively)  3,096,680   2,347,764 
Inventories  4,749,331   4,474,401 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  266,823   236,261 
Total current assets  18,966,929   18,988,465 
         
Land  250,000   250,000 
Buildings, equipment, furnishings and leasehold improvements, net  2,511,141   2,610,600 
Intangible assets, net  35,371   37,386 
Deferred tax asset  1,658,882   1,525,185 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $23,422,323  $23,411,636 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
         
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable $700,472  $859,483 
Accrued expenses  1,848,018   1,718,574 
Customer deposits  2,289,844   2,413,195 
Income taxes payable  188,650   496,055 
Total current liabilities  5,026,984   5,487,307 
         
Deferred tax liability  122,475   132,134 
Total liabilities  5,149,459   5,619,441 
         
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)  -   - 
         
Stockholders’ Equity        
Common stock, $.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 15,751,153
issued and 15,727,702 outstanding as of May 31, 2025 and 15,751,153
issued and 15,749,037 outstanding as of February 28, 2025		  157,512   157,512 
Additional paid-in capital  10,093,197   10,018,034 
Accumulated earnings  8,109,501   7,624,516 
Treasury stock, at cost, 23,451 shares and 2,116 shares, May 31, 2025 and
February 28, 2025, respectively		  (87,346)  (7,867)
Total stockholders’ equity  18,272,864   17,792,195 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $23,422,323  $23,411,636 
 
See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
 


SONO-TEK CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended May 31, 
  2025  2024 
       
Net Sales $5,132,773  $5,031,038 
Cost of Goods Sold  2,468,259   2,576,551 
Gross Profit  2,664,514   2,454,487 
         
Operating Expenses        
Research and product development costs  668,470   731,430 
Marketing and selling expenses  858,151   897,190 
General and administrative costs  654,525   587,571 
Total Operating Expenses  2,181,146   2,216,191 
         
Operating Income  483,368   238,296 
         
Interest and Dividend Income  142,098   142,654 
Net unrealized (loss)/gain on marketable securities  (21,923)  10,361 
         
Income Before Income Taxes  603,543   391,311 
         
Income Tax Expense  118,558   60,474 
         
Net Income $484,985  $330,837 
         
Basic Earnings Per Share $0.03  $0.02 
         
Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.03  $0.02 
         
Weighted Average Shares - Basic  15,733,955   15,750,880 
         
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted  15,748,556   15,774,376 
 
See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
 


SONO-TEK CORPORATION
PRODUCT, MARKET, AND GEOGRAPHIC SALES
(Unaudited)
 
Product Sales:
  Three Months Ended May 31, Change
  2025  % of total 2024  % of total $  %
Fluxing Systems $152,000  3% $134,000  2%  18,000  13%
Integrated Coating Systems  3,054,000  59%  747,000  15%  2,307,000  309%
Multi-Axis Coating Systems  677,000  13%  2,664,000  53%  (1,987,000) (75%)
OEM Systems  130,000  3%  332,000  7%  (202,000) (61%)
Spare Parts, Services and Other  1,120,000  22%  1,154,000  23%  (34,000) (3%)
TOTAL $5,133,000    $5,031,000    $102,000  2%
 


Market Sales:
  Three Months Ended May 31, Change
  2025  % of total 2024  % of total $  %
Electronics/Microelectronics $943,000  19% $1,568,000  31%  (625,000 (40%)
Medical  809,000  16%  857,000  17%  (48,000) (6%)
Alternative Energy/Clean  3,248,000  63%  2,282,000  46%  966,000  42%
Emerging R&D and Other  14,000  0%  11,000  0%  3,000  27%
Industrial  119,000  2%  313,000  6%  (194,000 (62%)
TOTAL $5,133,000    $5,031,000    $102,000  2%
 


Geographic Sales:
  Three Months Ended       
  May 31,  Change 
  2025  2024  $  % 
U.S. & Canada $3,543,000  $3,091,000  $452,000  15% 
Asia Pacific (APAC)  597,000   513,000   84,000  16% 
Europe, Middle East, Asia (EMEA)  897,000   1,245,000   (348,000 (28%
Latin America  96,000   182,000   (86,000 (47%)
TOTAL $5,133,000  $5,031,000  $102,000  2% 

