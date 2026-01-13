Sono-Tek Reports Fiscal Third Quarter and Nine-Month Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Over $5 Million Driven by Continued Strength in Medical Market and High-ASP Production Systems

Gross Margin Expands to 50% in the Quarter and 51% Year-to-Date

Third Quarter and Nine-Month Net Income Increased 24% and 32% Respectively

Backlog Reaches Record $12.3 Million Reflecting Continued Order Momentum

Reiterates Full Year FY 2026 Guidance Anticipating Modest Revenue Growth

MILTON, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2026, ended November 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights

Net sales for the quarter were $5.0 million, compared with $5.2 million in the prior-year period. This marked the seventh consecutive quarter with revenue exceeding $5 million.

Gross profit increased 7% year over year to $2.5 million, with gross margin expanding to 50%, up from 45% in the prior-year quarter.

Operating income increased 61% to $319 thousand, reflecting improved gross margin and operating leverage.

Net income increased 24% to $340 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared with $274 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

First Nine Months Fiscal 2026 Highlights

Net sales for the first nine months totaled $15.3 million, essentially flat year over year.



Gross profit increased 6% to $7.8 million, with gross margin expanding to 51% from 48% in the prior-year period.



Operating income increased 69% to $1.22 million.

Net income increased 32% to $1.25 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with $0.06 per diluted share in the prior-year period.



Balance Sheet, Backlog and Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026

The Company ended the quarter with $11.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and no outstanding debt.

Total backlog reached a record $12.26 million, increasing 16% year over year and 9% sequentially, reflecting continued strength in customer order activity.

For the full fiscal year, the Company is reiterating its guidance reflecting an improved but watchful outlook, anticipating modest revenue growth, that balances market adjustments to recent governmental deemphasis of clean energy initiatives and evolving tariff policies with a positive offset from growing demand in the medical device market.



Management Commentary

Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Executive Chairman, stated, “We delivered another solid quarter marked by our seventh consecutive period of revenue above $5 million, continued profitability, and meaningful margin expansion. The improvement in gross margin reflects the success of our strategy to prioritize higher-ASP production systems and maintain disciplined cost management, even as certain end markets experience near-term variability. Reaching a record backlog is particularly encouraging and highlights sustained customer confidence in Sono-Tek’s technology and long-term value proposition.”

Steve Harshbarger, CEO & President, added, “Demand for our advanced ultrasonic coating platforms remains strong, led by continued momentum in the medical device market and increasing adoption of high-value production systems. While U.S. alternative energy demand softened as anticipated due to policy-related timing shifts, growth across medical, electronics, and industrial applications more than offset this impact. With a strong balance sheet, record backlog, and an expanding mix of high-ASP systems, we are well positioned to drive consistent performance and long-term growth.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted) ($ in thousands)





Three Months Ended November 30, Change 2025 2024 $ % Net Sales $ 5,004 $ 5,191 (187) (4%) Gross Profit $ 2,512 $ 2,343 169 7% Gross Profit % 50% 45% Operating Income $ 319 $ 198 121 61% Operating Margin 6% 4% Net Income $ 340 $ 274 66 24% Net Margin 7% 5%





Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Product and Market Highlights

Product Categories In-Line Coating Systems (previously referred to as Integrated Coating Systems) revenue increased sharply by 2,177%, driven by shipments of high-ASP production systems to a major solar energy customer. Multi-Axis Coating Systems declined 53% year over year due to reduced electrolysis-related demand following shifts in U.S. policy incentives. OEM Systems revenue increased 64%, reflecting stronger demand from fluxing and medical OEM partners. Fluxing Systems revenue increased 213%, driven primarily by stronger demand in Asia.

End Markets Medical sales increased 27%, supported by strong demand for balloon catheter, stent, and diagnostic device coating systems. Electronics/Microelectronics sales increased 27%, reflecting increased fluxing demand and a semiconductor system shipment to South Korea. Industrial sales increased 116%, due to the shipment of a large, advanced textile coating platform to a U.S. government-related customer. Alternative Energy sales declined 35% due to reduced U.S. electrolysis activity following changes in government policy initiatives.



Geographic Highlights

U.S. & Canada sales increased 21% in the quarter, supported by shipments of high-ASP integrated coating systems.

Asia Pacific sales declined 34% in the quarter following a strong prior year quarter.

Latin America sales declined 50% due to slower fluxing activity in Mexico and the non-recurrence of a prior-year orthopedic system shipment.

EMEA sales decreased 26% due primarily to softer demand in the advanced energy market, particularly within electrolysis and fuel cell applications.

Nine Month Fiscal 2026 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted) ($ in thousands)





Nine Months Ended November 30, Change 2025 2024 $ % Net Sales $ 15,300 $ 15,383 (83) (1%) Gross Profit $ 7,766 $ 7,314 452 6% Gross Profit % 51% 48% Operating Income $ 1,223 $ 722 501 69% Operating Margin 8% 5% Net Income $ 1,249 $ 946 303 32% Net Margin 8% 6%





First Nine-Month Fiscal 2026 Product and Market Highlights

Product Categories In-Line Coating Systems (previously referred to as Integrated Coating Systems) revenue increased by 126%, reflecting shipments of 8 high-ASP production systems totaling approximately $5.9M to a major solar energy customer. Multi-Axis Coating Systems declined 46% year over year primarily due to slower electrolysis system demand following government policy changes. OEM Systems revenue increased 18%, reflecting stronger demand from fluxing OEM partners. Fluxing Systems revenue increased 80%, driven primarily by stronger demand in Asia.



End Markets

Medical sales increased 37%, supported by strong balloon coating systems shipped to the U.S., Europe, and China, solid stent coating activity, and expanding new applications in the medical field. Electronics/Microelectronics sales decreased 9%, following strong FY2025 semiconductor sales, and FY2026 customer timing for similar machines. Industrial sales decreased 26%, influenced by a large FY2025 European glass coating order that did not repeat. Alternative Energy sales declined slightly by 2% influenced by the shipment of eight high-ASP solar coating systems to the solar industry, which offset declines from the US electrolysis market.





Geographic Highlights

U.S. & Canada sales increased 3%, supported by shipments of high-ASP in-line coating systems.

Asia Pacific sales increased 13% driven by medical sales in China and strong alternative energy demand in Japan and South Korea.

Latin America sales declined 48% due to slower fluxing activity in Mexico.

EMEA sales decreased 9% primarily due to softening advanced energy demand in electrolysis and fuel cell applications, partially offset by continued strength in medical system shipments.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems that are shaping industries and driving innovation worldwide. Our ultrasonic coating systems are used to apply thin films onto parts in diverse industries including medical devices, semiconductors, microelectronics, alternative energy, advanced industrial manufacturing, and research and development sectors.

Sono-Tek has a long history of providing advanced coating solutions to the medical device industry, enabling precision coatings for life-saving technologies such as stents, balloons, diagnostic devices, and various drug delivery platforms. At the same time, our expertise in semiconductor and microelectronics applications continues to expand, as customers increasingly turn to Sono-Tek for solutions supporting next-generation chips, displays, and sensors. Alongside these markets, our technologies are also leading the way in next-generation clean energy coatings for fuel cells, carbon capture, advanced solar cells, and various other advanced industrial applications, underscoring the versatility and broad reach of Sono-Tek’s ultrasonic coating platforms.

Our product line is rapidly evolving, transitioning from R&D tools to high-volume production machines with significantly higher average selling prices, showcasing our market leadership and adaptability. Our comprehensive suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services ensures unparalleled results for our clients and helps some of the world’s most promising companies achieve technological breakthroughs and bring them to market. We strategically deliver our products to customers through a network of direct sales personnel, carefully chosen independent distributors, and experienced sales representatives, ensuring efficient market reach across diverse sectors around the globe.

Our growth strategy is focused on leveraging our innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop microscopic coating technologies that enable better outcomes for our customers’ products and processes. For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Sono-Tek Corporation that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These “forward-looking statements’ are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and our operating plans. They are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could turn out to be significantly different from our expectations and could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions, including political, regulatory, tax, competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; inflationary and supply chain pressures; continued strength of sales to the medical device market; continued private and public funding for the clean energy sector; continued strong demand for Sono-Tek’s suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services in the clean energy and other markets; maintenance of order backlog; evolving tariff policies; timely development and market acceptance of new products and continued customer validation of our coating technologies; adequacy of financing; capacity additions, the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; consummation of order proposals; completion of large orders on schedule and on budget; successful transition from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher value subsystems; and realization of quarterly and annual revenues within the forecasted range of sales guidance. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For more information:

Sono-Tek Corp.

Stephen J. Bagley

Chief Financial Officer

Ph: (845) 795-2020

info@sono-tek.com

Investor Relations

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW -

SONO-TEK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

November 30,

2025

(Unaudited) February 28,

2025 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,395,695 $ 5,202,361 Marketable securities 6,323,566 6,727,678 Accounts receivable (less allowance of $12,225, respectively) 4,411,663 2,347,764 Inventories 3,656,898 4,474,401 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 305,690 236,261 Total current assets 20,093,512 18,988,465 Land 250,000 250,000 Buildings, equipment, furnishings and leasehold improvements, net 2,288,462 2,610,600 Intangible assets, net 31,794 37,386 Deferred tax asset 1,266,846 1,525,185 TOTAL ASSETS $ 23,930,614 $ 23,411,636 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 534,692 $ 859,483 Accrued expenses 2,008,801 1,718,574 Customer deposits 2,151,930 2,413,195 Income taxes payable 43,422 496,055 Total current liabilities 4,738,845 5,487,307 Deferred tax liability 59,349 132,134 Total liabilities 4,798,194 5,619,441 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 15,754,480 issued and 15,710,389 outstanding as of November 30, 2025 and 15,751,153 issued and 15,749,037 outstanding February 28, 2025, respectively 157,545 157,512 Additional paid-in capital 10,260,711 10,018,034 Accumulated earnings 8,873,153 7,624,516 Treasury stock, at cost 44,091 shares and 2,116 shares, November 30, 2025 and February 28, 2025, respectively (158,989 ) (7,867 ) Total stockholders’ equity 19,132,420 17,792,195 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 23,930,614 $ 23,411,636

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





SONO-TEK CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

November 30, Three Months Ended

November 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales $ 15,299,839 $ 15,383,416 $ 5,004,370 $ 5,190,596 Cost of Goods Sold 7,533,347 8,069,633 2,492,129 2,847,397 Gross Profit 7,766,492 7,313,783 2,512,241 2,343,199 Operating Expenses Research and product development costs 1,934,109 2,054,846 638,361 627,543 Marketing and selling expenses 2,656,804 2,814,804 927,300 929,196 General and administrative costs 1,952,085 1,722,210 627,608 588,823 Total Operating Expenses 6,542,998 6,591,860 2,193,269 2,145,562 Operating Income 1,223,494 721,923 318,972 197,637 Interest and Dividend Income 332,147 359,248 108,487 131,518 Net unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities 912 38,776 (658 ) (15,165 ) Income Before Income Taxes 1,556,553 1,119,947 426,801 313,990 Income Tax Expense 307,916 174,247 86,842 39,812 Net Income $ 1,248,637 $ 945,700 $ 339,959 $ 274,178 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Weighted Average Outstanding Shares - Basic 15,721,548 15,750,980 15,708,817 15,751,153 Weighted Average Outstanding Shares - Diluted 15,736,330 15,771,039 15,724,960 15,771,511

See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





SONO-TEK CORPORATION

PRODUCT, MARKET, AND GEOGRAPHIC SALES

(Unaudited)

Product Sales

Three Months Ended

November 30, Change Nine Months Ended

November 30, Change 2025 2024 $ % 2025 2024 $ % Fluxing Systems $ 222,000 $ 71,000 151,000 213 % $ 583,000 $ 324,000 259,000 80 % In-Line Coating Systems 1,844,000 81,000 1,763,000 2,177 % 6,428,000 2,850,000 3,578,000 126 % Multi-Axis Coating Systems 1,666,000 3,563,000 (1,897,000 ) (53 % ) 4,373,000 8,158,000 (3,785,000 ) (46 % ) OEM Systems 425,000 259,000 166,000 64 % 936,000 796,000 140,000 18 % Other 847,000 1,217,000 (370,000 ) (30 % ) 2,980,000 3,255,000 (275,000 ) (8 % ) TOTAL $ 5,004,000 $ 5,191,000 (187,000 ) (4 % ) $ 15,300,000 $ 15,383,000 (83,000 ) (1 % )





Market Sales

Three Months Ended

November 30, Change Nine Months Ended

November 30, Change 2025 2024 $ % 2025 2024 $ % Electronics/Microelectronics $ 1,287,000 $ 1,016,000 271,000 27 % $ 3,686,000 $ 4,060,000 (374,000 ) (9 % ) Medical 1,136,000 897,000 239,000 27 % 2,949,000 2,156,000 793,000 37 % Alternative Energy 1,912,000 2,959,000 (1,047,000 ) (35 % ) 7,592,000 7,740,000 (148,000 ) (2 % ) Emerging R&D and Other 18,000 17,000 1,000 6 % 65,000 57,000 8,000 14 % Industrial 651,000 302,000 349,000 116 % 1,008,000 1,370,000 (362,000 ) (26 % ) TOTAL $ 5,004,000 $ 5,191,000 (187,000 ) (4 % ) $ 15,300,000 $ 15,383,000 (83,000 ) (1 % )





Geographic Sales

Three Months Ended

November 30, Change Nine Months Ended

November 30, Change 2025 2024 $ % 2025 2024 $ % U.S. & Canada $ 3,415,000 $ 2,823,000 592,000 21 % $ 9,674,000 $ 9,409,000 265,000 3 % Asia Pacific (APAC) 734,000 1,114,000 (380,000 ) (34 % ) 2,262,000 1,994,000 268,000 13 % Europe, Middle East, Asia (EMEA) 706,000 957,000 (251,000 ) (26 % ) 3,027,000 3,338,000 (311,000 ) (9 % ) Latin America 149,000 297,000 (148,000 ) (50 % ) 337,000 642,000 (305,000 ) (48 % ) TOTAL $ 5,004,000 $ 5,191,000 (187,000 ) (4 % ) $ 15,300,000 $ 15,383,000 (83,000 ) (1 % )



