Consumers Are Prioritizing the Essentials, as Well as Products That Bring Joy to Cost-Conscious At-Home Living, Reports Circana

CHICAGO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, July 10, 2025 — U.S. consumers continue to navigate elevated prices and financial concerns. As a result, they are spending more time at home in an effort to spend less money overall. In the first five months of 2025, consumer demand for small appliances and housewares rose 1% overall when compared to the year prior. Demand grew for more than half of home product categories, and the majority of those centered around everyday home essentials. While the essentials of at-home living are a clear priority, products that can facilitate bringing more joyful experiences into the home are also capturing the consumer’s attention at retail, according to Circana , LLC .

“In many ways, consumers are embarking on a return to home — a return to some of the same home-centric behaviors witnessed during the pandemic,” said Joe Derochowski, home industry advisor, Circana. “It is less expensive to eat at home, more affordable to create in-home activities to pass the time and have some fun, and costs less to entertain family and friends at home than to go out for gatherings and celebrations, so consumers are turning their attention back to some of those behaviors and the products that can contribute to them.”

Many of the top-growing home products of this year demonstrate ways in which consumers are transferring essential everyday behaviors back to the home. Single-serve blenders, electric kettles, single-serve brewing systems, espresso makers, and frothers are among the categories with the largest year-over-year growth as consumers look to bring their costly morning mealtime needs back home. Purchases of rice cookers, air fryers, slow cookers, cookware, and everyday dinnerware are growing as people look to prepare more meals at home. Consumers are clearly prioritizing home comfort, as sales of air purifiers, room air conditioners, and vaporizers have all grown double digits in the first five months of the year.

Consumers are also spending on items like snow cone makers, fondue sets, and hot plates that they can utilize as tools to create more unique and joyful moments. Gadgets and tools related to barware, wine, and decorating provide consumers with a more affordable way to create special cocktails and food presentations when entertaining at home. On a more personal note, consumers are buying more appliances like massagers and foot baths to get their spa-style pampering at home.

“Demand for the majority of home product categories has grown in the first part of this year because life at home encompasses so many essentials while also being a platform for joy,” said Derochowski. “Marketers in any industry should be conveying how their product is a cost-effective way to address an essential need or to create joy during challenging times.”

