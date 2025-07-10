Could Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” Be Quietly Backed by a Forgotten U.S. Resource?

Washington, D.C., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As President Trump prepares to roll out what insiders call the “Big Beautiful Bill”—a wide-ranging initiative focused on rebuilding America’s economic backbone—a recently circulated presentation from ex-CIA analyst and former White House advisor Jim Rickards is raising an unexpected question:

What if America already has the material wealth to help support sweeping economic reform—without taking on new debt?

A Dormant Asset Hidden Beneath U.S. Soil

In his presentation, Rickards details a vast trove of critical resources—minerals and materials essential to modern industry—already held beneath federally controlled land. Lithium. Copper. Rare earths. Uranium. All mapped and valued, but largely untouched.

“$516 billion is here in the Salton Sea area of California… $3.1 trillion is held in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion is here, in Midland, Texas…” Rickards writes .

He adds: “The nature of this ‘trust’ as I call it, is such that politicians haven’t been able to raid it… which has allowed it to grow untouched… for decades” .

A Shift in Federal Policy?

Recent public remarks from President Trump suggest a potential policy reversal: “There are certain areas where we have great, raw earth… and we’re not allowed to use it because of the environment. I’m going to open them up”.

Rickards believes this signals a long-overdue turn toward domestic resource development. “Trump is re-opening our mineral-rich Federal Lands. And fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars’ worth of resources, right here in America” .

While the full contents of the “Big Beautiful Bill” have yet to be released, the timing aligns with this broader pivot toward U.S. self-reliance.

Not a Program. Not a Payout.

“This isn’t some kind of government program like those COVID relief checks a few years back,” Rickards explains. “But it is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined”.

The asset in question isn’t housed in a vault or printed on paper—it’s embedded in the land itself. And according to Rickards, it’s been there for decades.

“We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they’re worth trillions of dollars. And now—for the first time in half a century—we can go get them”.

Projects Stalled for Generations May Finally Move

The presentation points to several sites with enormous potential—if political pressure to unlock them continues.

“Resolution Copper Mine… 29 years. Pebble Mine… since 1990. Thacker Pass Lithium Mine… since 1978” .

Rickards writes, “We’ve had this rich “endowment” right under our feet… yet for years, we refused to touch it”.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, U.S. Treasury, and Pentagon. He was a key contributor to the original Petrodollar Accord and has advised top U.S. officials through multiple global economic crises. He is the author of seven bestselling books and a recognized authority on economic preparedness and strategic policy.