Bowman to Lead Multi-State Aerial Lidar Work Under U.S. Geological Survey’s 3D Elevation Program

RESTON, Va., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, has been selected by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) along with Colorado-based Merrick & Company to lead aerial lidar data collection in support of its 3D Elevation Program (3DEP), marking the latest in a series of federal task orders awarded under the multi-year Geospatial Products and Services Contract (GPSC4). 3DEP is a federal initiative to create the first-ever national baseline of high-resolution, three-dimensional topographic data to support climate resilience, infrastructure planning and emergency response.

This latest task order includes aerial data collection and processing across regions severely impacted by Hurricane Helene and encompasses over 8,800 square miles in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina. The work will be conducted jointly through a partnership between Bowman and Merrick, with Bowman leading all aerial acquisition and lidar processing and Merrick handling project management, ground survey and quality assurance/quality control.

"This award reinforces the strategic value of our long-term federal partnerships and our positioning within high-barrier-to-entry programs like GPSC4," said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. "Each task order generates reoccurring revenue and strengthens our leadership in delivering geospatial data that informs national infrastructure and resilience planning."

There are only 10 contractors approved under the USGS GPSC4 to provide services for national initiatives like 3DEP. To date, Bowman has successfully collected and processed over 150,000 square miles of lidar data under GPSC4. Bowman and Merrick have supported four five-year project cycles for USGS and will continue providing geospatial acquisition services through 2026. Additional task order awards are anticipated within the current fiscal year.

3DEP data is used by federal, state and local agencies to inform critical decisions related to public safety, property, the environment and long-term infrastructure planning. Data acquired by Bowman is expected to help stakeholders—including the U.S. Forest Service in its response to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene—better assess impacted areas and support broader response, planning and mitigation efforts in regions affected by extreme weather events.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,400 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

General Media Contact:

Christina Nichols

pr@bowman.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Betsy Patterson

ir@bowman.com