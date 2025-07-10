Graham Media Group and Gray Media Launch Emergency Donation Drive For Texas Flood Relief

ATLANTA, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the devastating floods that swept through Central Texas and the Hill Country, Graham Media Group and Gray Media have joined forces to launch an urgent donation drive supporting local relief and recovery efforts. The July 4 floods uprooted families, destroyed homes, and left entire communities reeling. While recovery will take time, there is a critical need for shelter, supplies, and support. The campaign raised more than $120,000 in donations in its first 24 hours, including a $25,000 donation from Gray. Graham Media Group is making an additional $15,000 donation to the campaign.

Through this collaborative campaign, Graham Media Group’s KSAT in San Antonio and KPRC in Houston and Gray stations across 113 markets in the US aim to generate donations that deliver vital resources—including food, housing, and financial aid—to impacted communities. 100% of the funds raised will support on-the-ground efforts in flood-affected regions

“Graham Media Group is proud to partner with Gray in supporting the Salvation Army's critical emergency disaster response in Texas," said Catherine Badalamente, CEO Graham Media Group. "As broadcasters, we have a responsibility to not only inform our communities about breaking news but to help them in times of crisis. The Salvation Army's rapid response teams are providing essential services to flood victims, and we're honored to contribute to these life-saving relief efforts during this devastating time."

“Gray is committed to serving the affected communities for as long it takes and we are honored to partner with Graham Media Group and The Salvation Army on this important effort,” said Pat LaPlatney, Gray Co-CEO and President. “We are grateful to viewers for what has already been a generous response to this call for assistance.”

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services teams are currently on the ground providing meals, hydration, and emotional and spiritual care, but more help is needed.

How to Help:

Donate today at www.togetherfortx.com

All donations will directly support local relief and long-term recovery in Central Texas.

This initiative highlights the unique role local broadcasters play in times of crisis, not only informing the public but mobilizing meaningful support on the ground. Graham Media Group and Gray remain committed to using their reach and resources to help communities recover and rebuild.

About Graham Media Group:

Graham Media Group is comprised of seven local media powerhouses, plus Graham Digital, Omne and Social News Desk – all delivering local news, programming, advertising solutions and digital media tools for television, online, mobile, streaming, podcasts, and audio devices. We are dynamic, local brands that extend well beyond traditional broadcast television. Our work helps inform, celebrate and knit together the communities we serve. Headquartered in Detroit, GMG operates in four states: KPRC–Houston, WDIV–Detroit and WSLS–Roanoke (NBC); KSAT–San Antonio (ABC); WKMG–Orlando (CBS); WJXT–Jacksonville (fully local), and WCWJ–Jacksonville (CW). Graham Digital is a digital media and technology development group widely recognized as a top industry innovator. Omne is a leader in results-driven marketing solutions. Social News Desk provides its 2500+ worldwide newsroom-customers with a single dashboard to publish, measure, curate and monetize local news content on social platforms. Graham Media Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC).

For more information:

Nate Mills, Director of Marketing, KSAT12/ABC, MeTV.

Phone: 210-351-1245.

Email: nmills@ksat.com

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

