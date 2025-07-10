Ingersoll Rand Celebrates a Landmark Year in Sustainability and Growth in 2024

DAVIDSON, N.C., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global leader in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, proudly announces its most impactful year yet in sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence. The company’s 2024 sustainability report, “Enabling Growth: Leading Sustainably with purpose,” highlights transformative progress and responsible business practices.

Key highlights include:

Sustainability leadership recognized globally

Ranked in the top 1% of the industry in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment for the third consecutive year.

Named to the “A List” by CDP in the environmental stewardship and the supplier engagement leadership categories for the second year in a row.

Validated by the Science Based Targets initiative SBTi for Scope 1, 2, and 3 near-term and net-zero targets aligned to 1.5oC.1



Environmental impact and operational excellence

Achieved 61% progress towards our SBTi validated Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goal of 42%.

Surpassed water reduction goal (-17%) with a 38% absolute reduction.

Achieved 74% progress toward our zero waste to landfill goal, which targets more than 50% of sites achieving zero waste to landfill.



People-first culture and safety excellence

Achieved a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) of 0.54, 72% better than the industry average. 2

Granted equity to approximately 3,900 employees through the company’s Ownership Works program. Since May 2017, more than 25,000 employees have received equity grants.

Maintained an employee engagement index score of 81, placing Ingersoll Rand in the top 10% of manufacturing companies.3



“2024 was a milestone year for Ingersoll Rand,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “We proved that sustainability and growth are not only compatible but mutually reinforcing. Our commitment to sustainable innovation is accelerating value to customers, improving operational efficiency, expanding market opportunities, and delivering long-term value for shareholders.”

Visit investors.irco.com to read the full 2024 Sustainability Report.

1 Details on Ingersoll Rand’s validated targets are available on the SBTi dashboard: https://sciencebasedtargets.org/companies-taking-action#dashboard.

2 Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics 2023 incidence rates of nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses by industry and case types data set.

3 Employee Engagement Survey from third-party provider Glint, which administers the survey and provides comparable employee engagement survey figures.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. Visit irco.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s (the “Company” or “Ingersoll Rand”) expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “on track to,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “guidance” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) adverse impact on our operations and financial performance due to natural disaster, catastrophe, global pandemics (including COVID-19), geopolitical tensions, cyber events, or other events outside of our control; (2) unexpected costs, charges, or expenses resulting from completed and proposed business combinations; (3) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (4) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of completed and proposed business combinations; (5) the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy; (6) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (7) inability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (8) evolving legal, regulatory, and tax regimes; (9) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (10) actions by third parties, including government agencies; and (11) other risk factors detailed in Ingersoll Rand’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Matthew.Fort@irco.com

Media:

Sara.Hassell@irco.com