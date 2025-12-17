Ingersoll Rand Welcomes Jerome Guillen to Board of Directors

DAVIDSON, N.C., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life sciences and industrial solutions, today announced the appointment of Jerome Guillen to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026.





Guillen spent more than two decades in leadership positions in the automotive and transportation industries, most recently as a president at Tesla, Inc. He held functional leadership across engineering, sales, supply chain, and manufacturing, and played a key role in launching the Model S and Semi Truck programs, advancing production efficiency, automation, and sustainable technologies. Prior to Tesla, he held leadership roles at Daimler AG and McKinsey & Company, focusing on product development, innovation, and operations excellence. Currently, Guillen advises several technology organizations on innovative technologies: from an emerging startup on orchestration of models to one of the largest hyperscalers for data centers.

In addition, he serves on the Board of Directors of Vale Base Metals, a global producer of copper and nickel.

“Jerome’s proven track record of driving innovation and operational excellence supports our commitment to delivering sustainable organic growth and industry-leading solutions for our customers,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “His depth of global experience in leading transformative projects and fostering a culture of innovation will be invaluable as we continue our progress as a growth compounder driven by our unique culture based on employee ownership and our purpose of Making Life Better.”

