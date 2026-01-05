Ingersoll Rand Expands Life Sciences Capabilities with Acquisition of Scinomix, Inc.

Bolt-on acquisition supports the company’s growth strategy with scalable opportunities for innovation and market expansion within life sciences

Enables Ingersoll Rand to provide more comprehensive solutions using technologies that help streamline workflows with greater automation and increased accuracy for customers

Adds another founder-owned company to the Ingersoll Rand portfolio and highlights the ability to identify and cultivate acquisitions on a proprietary basis

Investment made at attractive pre-synergy purchase multiple of approximately 10x 2025 Adjusted EBITDA



DAVIDSON, N.C., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, has acquired Scinomix, Inc., expanding the company’s life sciences portfolio.

Based in the United States, Scinomix designs and manufactures technologies that help streamline automation workflows to drive throughput, accuracy, and traceability across many industries including clinical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, forensic, agricultural, and genetic testing labs. The company specializes in labeling, handling, barcode scanning, and capping of lab equipment such as tubes, vials, microplates, and liquids.

These types of innovative solutions are used to improve sample management through scalable, easily configurable solutions that enhance efficiency and precision throughout various workflows. The acquisition will enable Ingersoll Rand to combine several existing technologies with Scinomix’s offerings to provide comprehensive, end-to-end solutions in lab environments. Scinomix will join the Life Sciences platform within the Precision and Science Technologies (P&ST) segment.

“We are expanding our portfolio of innovative solutions and opening new opportunities with the acquisition of Scinomix,” said Vicente Reynal, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “Their expertise in automation technologies within life sciences strategically complements existing capabilities at Ingersoll Rand, enabling us to better serve our customers. We look forward to welcoming the Scinomix team to the Ingersoll Rand family.”

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit IRCO.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the expectations of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (the “Company” or “Ingersoll Rand”), regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “on track to,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “guidance” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) adverse impact on our operations and financial performance due to geopolitical tensions, natural disaster, catastrophe, cyber events, or other events outside of our control; (2) unexpected costs, charges, or expenses resulting from completed and proposed business combinations; (3) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (4) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of completed and proposed business combinations; (5) the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy; (6) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (7) inability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (8) evolving legal, regulatory, and tax regimes; (9) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (10) actions by third parties, including government agencies; and (11) other risk factors detailed in Ingersoll Rand’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or developments, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

