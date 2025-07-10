Hirevue Cements Federal Hiring Leadership with Latest FedRAMP Milestone

Salt Lake City, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hirevue, the global leader in skills-based hiring, announced today it has successfully completed the latest phase of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Continuous Monitoring (ConMon), a stringent set of security controls that includes annual assessments.

Hirevue was one of the first HR technology companies to achieve FedRAMP authorization, and it has enabled hiring at 8 of the 10 largest federal agencies. The company’s partnerships have included agencies inside the Department of Defense, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the United States Military Academy at West Point.

“By enabling agencies to focus on what candidates can do, and not just where they’ve been, Hirevue is fundamentally changing how the federal government identifies and hires talent aligned with their mission,” said Thomas P. Bostick, Board Member at Hirevue and former Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “The market-wide shift toward skills-based hiring is more than modernization, it’s mission-critical for a competitive government workforce.”

Coming Soon: FedRAMP-Ready AI Agent and Interview Intelligence Tools

Hirevue expects FedRAMP authorization for two additional groundbreaking tools by the end of the year: Match and Apply and Interview Insights. These latest advancements have direct application to the current presidential administration’s executive order, “Reforming the Federal Hiring Process and Restoring Merit to Government Service,” particularly the provisions to decrease government-wide time-to-hire to under 80 days and improve communications with candidates. These new tools, combined with the company’s other assessment products (such as AI interview assessments and Virtual Job Tryouts), make Hirevue the only FedRAMP authorized vendor able to go beyond skill inference to actual validation of skills within a single platform:

Match and Apply Agent : Built on the latest large language models and 20+ years of talent acquisition expertise, this AI agent delivers a personalized, natural-language experience that helps candidates explore and apply for roles faster and more effectively. Federal workers will no longer be served career opportunities limited by keyword matching or hit dead ends in their search with script-based conversations.

: Built on the latest large language models and 20+ years of talent acquisition expertise, this AI agent delivers a personalized, natural-language experience that helps candidates explore and apply for roles faster and more effectively. Federal workers will no longer be served career opportunities limited by keyword matching or hit dead ends in their search with script-based conversations. Interview Insights: This product brings consistency and clarity to interviews by highlighting skills and generating AI-powered summaries. It gives interviewers structured guidance, recruiters fast feedback on candidate strengths, and leaders real-time visibility into interviewer behavior and effectiveness.

“These innovations support the Chance to Compete Act’s requirement for technical and alternative assessments that put skills front and center. As leaders in skills validation, our team is uniquely positioned to help agency leaders achieve compliance with clear, measurable outcomes,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer at Hirevue. “We’re excited to continue partnering with government agencies to tackle today’s hiring challenges using purpose-built AI that’s secure, user-friendly, and flexible enough to meet both today’s demands and tomorrow’s complexities.”

To learn more about the ways Hirevue supports hiring for the United States Federal Government, visit here.

About Hirevue

Hirevue helps organizations elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates’ credentials to understanding their capabilities. The company’s deep expertise in selection science and AI helps companies understand an applicant’s unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today while suggesting a future path. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe, including over 60% of the Fortune 100, Hirevue has hosted over 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

