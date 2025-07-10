AgEagle Aerial Systems MicaSense RedEdge-P Dual Sensors Support Environmental Research in Japan

Advanced Synchronized Cameras help researchers monitor changes in ancient forests of Japan’s Southern Alps

WICHITA, Kan., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, today announced the sale of a RedEdge-P™ Dual to Shizuoka University for researchers looking into the effect environmental factors have on Japan’s diverse Alpine forests on the country’s main island of Honshu.

“Ground observations are precise, but do have limits,” said Professor Atsuhiro Iio, professor of Agriculture, Forest Science and Bioresource Sciences at Shizuoka University in Japan. “Drone-based multispectral cameras like the MicaSense RedEdge-P Dual can effectively and easily scan large areas of forest. By augmenting our ground observations with data from this ten-band camera, we can identify tree species with unique defense mechanisms to droughts, disease and invasive fauna. Monitoring forest status with multispectral imaging allows us to better understand and predict how forests function under global warming and severe drought. This approach has broad applicability, not only to Japanese forests, but also to forest ecosystems around the world.”

By studying the diverse, deciduous forests of the Japanese Alps, professor Iio hopes to predict and counteract the effects of drought on ancient Japanese forests accustomed to high levels of rainfall. This research can benefit countries with forests suffering the impacts of invasive pests such as the European bark beetle, which have killed millions of cubic meters of spruce.

“The integration of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and the MicaSense RedEdge-P Dual provides a powerful, time-saving tool for forestry researchers,” said Bill Irby, AgEagle CEO. “The RedEdge-P ten-band multispectral camera is ideal, as it is simple to operate and has the capacity to capture both large-scale and high-resolution spectral data. Supporting the important work of researchers who monitor forests, allowing them to better understand how the environment is impacting these fragile systems, and how the systems are adapting, is vital. We are proud that our ten-band RedEdge-P Dual camera is being used to monitor and preserve such an important subject for the planet.”

The RedEdge-P Dual is an ideal tool for environmental research, currently deployed in many biomes and habitats, including:

Tundra and Alpine biomes: thawing permafrost impacts wetland and alpine meadow formation, altering carbon dynamics. The dual is used to assess snowmelt patterns and track glacial retreat.

Temperate and Alpine forests: Critical for carbon sequestration and biodiversity, the sensor quickly detects stress and diseases

Coastal and Wetland Ecosystems- Coastal blue and multiple RedEdge bands analyze water vegetation in shallow water, making it ideal for wetlands, tidal zones, and coastal marshes.

Grasslands and Savannas are sensitive to overgrazing, desertification, and climate-driven shifts in precipitation. The Dual’s ten narrow bands assist in plant counting, species differentiation and vigour assessment, tracking Grassland degradation or restoration.

Agricultural Landscapes: Subtle changes in plant stress suggest nutrient deficiencies or the spread of fungal diseases like powdery mildew in vineyards



For more information about AgEagle’s solutions, visit www.ageagle.com or contact the AgEagle Media Relations team.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

-###-

Media Contact

Andy Woodward

+1 (469) 451-2344

Andy.woodward@ageagle.com

LinkedIn Facebook X YouTube

Investor Relations

Email: UAVS@ageagle.com