PAT TILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2025 CLASS OF TILLMAN SCHOLARS

The new class joins a growing network of nearly 1,000 scholars who are carrying forward Pat Tillman’s legacy

 | Source: Pat Tillman Foundation Pat Tillman Foundation

Chicago, IL, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pat Tillman Foundation is proud to announce the 2025 Class of Tillman Scholars. These remarkable military veterans, service members, and spouses represent diverse backgrounds and exemplify the values Pat Tillman stood for: leadership, service, scholarship, and impact. 

Selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants, the new scholars join a community of changemakers dedicated to making a positive difference across fields such as medicine, law, education, public policy, technology, and the arts. Since its founding in 2004, the Pat Tillman Foundation has invested more than $40 million in academic scholarships and leadership development, empowering Tillman Scholars to address some of society’s most pressing challenges. While their individual paths vary, every scholar carries forward Pat’s legacy of purpose-driven leadership.

“We are honored to welcome this new class of Tillman Scholars and support them as they pursue bold goals and create meaningful change in their communities and around the world,” said Dr. Katherine Steele, CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation and 2014 Tillman Scholar. “Their passion, vision, and commitment to service embody what it means to be a Tillman Scholar, and we are excited to see the impact they will make.” 

Two Decades of Honoring Pat Tillman’s Legacy

In 2002, Pat Tillman proudly put his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals on hold to serve his country. In 2004, Pat's family and friends started the Pat Tillman Foundation to carry forward that legacy. PTF provides academic scholarships and support to elite military service members, veterans, and spouses to help them reach their fullest potential as leaders—no matter how they choose to serve.

“Each new class of Tillman Scholars reminds us why we started this foundation: to honor Pat’s example by empowering remarkable individuals who choose to lead and serve,” said Marie Tillman Shenton, Board Chair and Co-Founder of the Pat Tillman Foundation. “We’re inspired by the 2025 class and look forward to seeing how they will create lasting change in their communities and beyond.”

To learn more about the 2025 class and read their inspiring stories, visit www.pattillmanfoundation.org.

About the Pat Tillman Foundation

The Pat Tillman Foundation recognizes remarkable military service members, veterans, and spouses as the next generation of leaders. Through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters, the foundation empowers these individuals to make a meaningful impact as they transition into their next chapter of service beyond self. Learn more and support at www.pattillmanfoundation.org/donate

Name Attending University Hometown
Emerald Arnold Northern Arizona University Kayenta, Arizona
Rafael Bitanga Stanford University Kodiak, Alaska
Elizabeth Brees UC San Diego California, Maryland
Andre Butler Duke University Tyrone, Georgia
Daniel Chauvin Harvard Business School Boston, Massachusetts
Virginia Cruse Fielding Graduate University San Antonio, Texas
Mitchel DeBoskey University of Notre Dame Ann Arbor, Michigan
Cornelia Fraser Georgetown University Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Eva Gari Harvard University Miami, Florida
Sean Garnsey UT San Antonio Redwood City, California
Daniel Gessen Columbia University Falmouth, Massachusetts
Kaylan Harrington South Dakota State University Sturgis, South Dakota
Kenneth Harrington Jr. Yale University Guilford, Connecticut
Nathaniel Hays University of South Florida Torrance, California
Simon Hernandez Georgetown University Poulsbo, Washington
Couger Jaramilo Johns Hopkins University Los Angeles, California
Brentyn Jones West Virginia University Spokane, Washington
Greg Knutson MIT Friendswood, Texas
Gary Landuyt University of Notre Dame South Bend, Indiana
Collen Larson Stanford University Henderson, Nevada
Joseph Maccarelli Uniformed Serviced University Leicester, North Carolina
Cory McEvoy Stanford University Fort Collins, Colorado
Stephanie Mitchell The University of Washington South Bend, Indiana
Shawn Moore University of Kentucky Smithville, Missouri
Jacob Morganstein-Foley Harvard Law School Montclair, New Jersey
Moises Navas MIT Frederick, Maryland
Trevor Nolan University of Denver Reno, Nevada
Andrea Parker University of Maryland Baltimore, Maryland
Ted Price West Virginia University Lynchburg, Virgina
Brian Riley  University of Washington Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Alexandria Rodgers Colorado State University Greenfield, Indiana
Julia Rubin Cornell University Mamaroneck, New York
Anthony Ruscitto Syracuse University Syracuse, New York
Madison Saunders Johns Hopkins Lake Charles, Louisiana
Eli Sinai University of Virginia Charlottesville, Virginia
David Steinfels Columbia University Park Ridge, Illinois
Tyler Tavrytzky Harvard University Glendale, Arizona
Troy Van der Groen UC Berkeley San Francisco, California
Ying Wang Harvard University Boston, Massachusetts
Christopher Warren Princeton University Middletown, New York
David White Case Western Reserve Huron, Ohio
Jason Williams UCLA Anaheim, California 

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Nonprofit
                            
                            
                                Higher Education
                            
                            
                                Scholarship
                            
                            
                                Military
                            
                            
                                Pat Tillman
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading