PAT TILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2025 CLASS OF TILLMAN SCHOLARS

Chicago, IL, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pat Tillman Foundation is proud to announce the 2025 Class of Tillman Scholars. These remarkable military veterans, service members, and spouses represent diverse backgrounds and exemplify the values Pat Tillman stood for: leadership, service, scholarship, and impact.

Selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants, the new scholars join a community of changemakers dedicated to making a positive difference across fields such as medicine, law, education, public policy, technology, and the arts. Since its founding in 2004, the Pat Tillman Foundation has invested more than $40 million in academic scholarships and leadership development, empowering Tillman Scholars to address some of society’s most pressing challenges. While their individual paths vary, every scholar carries forward Pat’s legacy of purpose-driven leadership.

“We are honored to welcome this new class of Tillman Scholars and support them as they pursue bold goals and create meaningful change in their communities and around the world,” said Dr. Katherine Steele, CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation and 2014 Tillman Scholar. “Their passion, vision, and commitment to service embody what it means to be a Tillman Scholar, and we are excited to see the impact they will make.”

Two Decades of Honoring Pat Tillman’s Legacy

In 2002, Pat Tillman proudly put his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals on hold to serve his country. In 2004, Pat's family and friends started the Pat Tillman Foundation to carry forward that legacy. PTF provides academic scholarships and support to elite military service members, veterans, and spouses to help them reach their fullest potential as leaders—no matter how they choose to serve.

“Each new class of Tillman Scholars reminds us why we started this foundation: to honor Pat’s example by empowering remarkable individuals who choose to lead and serve,” said Marie Tillman Shenton, Board Chair and Co-Founder of the Pat Tillman Foundation. “We’re inspired by the 2025 class and look forward to seeing how they will create lasting change in their communities and beyond.”

To learn more about the 2025 class and read their inspiring stories, visit www.pattillmanfoundation.org.

About the Pat Tillman Foundation

The Pat Tillman Foundation recognizes remarkable military service members, veterans, and spouses as the next generation of leaders. Through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters, the foundation empowers these individuals to make a meaningful impact as they transition into their next chapter of service beyond self. Learn more and support at www.pattillmanfoundation.org/donate.