BitMart Launches Beacon (BitMartGPT): A Revolutionary AI Trading Assistant for the Crypto Age

Mahe, Seychelles, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a global leader in digital asset trading, is proud to announce the launch of Beacon (BitMartGPT), a cutting-edge AI-powered trading assistant designed to transform the way users navigate and succeed in the complex world of crypto trading.

Beacon: Your AI Crypto Assistant

Like a lighthouse guiding ships through stormy seas, Beacon illuminates a clear path through volatile market conditions, offering institutional-grade insights and real-time support to crypto traders of all experience levels.

Beacon is built on advanced AI infrastructure, enabling it to deliver fast, precise, and actionable insights.

Expanded Features and Capabilities

At launch, Beacon offers a powerful suite of tools aimed at providing clarity, speed, and strategic foresight to BitMart users:

Real-Time Market Intelligence via X Insights:

Beacon integrates BitMart’s proprietary X Insights platform to analyze social sentiment and influencer commentary in real time. This enables users to anticipate market moves and understand shifting narratives within the crypto ecosystem.

Beacon integrates BitMart’s proprietary platform to analyze social sentiment and influencer commentary in real time. This enables users to anticipate market moves and understand shifting narratives within the crypto ecosystem. Smart Problem Solving and Support:

Whether it’s an account-related issue or a complex trading question, Beacon offers immediate, intelligent responses. A robust interactive knowledge base complements the live assistant, ensuring efficient self-service and education.

Whether it’s an account-related issue or a complex trading question, Beacon offers immediate, intelligent responses. A robust interactive knowledge base complements the live assistant, ensuring efficient self-service and education. Interactive Knowledge Base:

Ask complex questions about crypto concepts, trading strategies, or market dynamics and receive clear, tailored explanations powered by Beacon’s intelligent understanding of user intent.

Ask complex questions about crypto concepts, trading strategies, or market dynamics and receive clear, tailored explanations powered by Beacon’s intelligent understanding of user intent. Dual Operation Modes:

Users can choose between two operational tiers. Standard Mode supports up to 50 queries every four hours. High-Performance Mode delivers advanced analytical capabilities, accessible up to three times in a four-hour window. VIP users benefit from unrestricted access across both modes.

Users can choose between two operational tiers.

Coming soon (Q3 2025), Beacon will further expand its capabilities with advanced trading intelligence tools, including a Personal Trading Analyst for deep, personalized performance insights, an Opportunity Scanner that identifies optimal trades based on your preferences and market trends, and an Advanced Risk Guardian for proactive portfolio protection.

How It Works: Simple, Fast, Intuitive

Users interact with Beacon through a conversational interface:

Ask questions in natural language—no need for technical phrasing. Receive intelligent, data-driven insights based on your preferences and usage patterns. Make confident decisions supported by comprehensive, AI-enhanced insight.

Why Beacon Matters

In the rapidly evolving world of crypto and Web3, timely information, strategic guidance, and intuitive tools are critical. Beacon addresses these demands by combining professional-grade technology with an accessible user interface, making institutional-level support available to every user on the BitMart platform.

Beacon is exclusively accessible to BitMart users and offered as a permanent, no-cost feature. It is purpose-built to elevate the trading experience by delivering advanced intelligence through an interface that remains intuitive and efficient.

Discover what Beacon can do for you. Start exploring today.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 10 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial assets. All information is provided in good faith. However, we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of such information.

All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal or tax advice.



