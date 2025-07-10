GrowGeneration to Exhibit Industry-Leading Cultivation Innovations for Lawn & Garden, Greenhouse, and Nursery Markets at Cultivate’25

DENVER, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest specialty retailer of hydroponic and organic gardening products, today announced it will showcase its latest innovations at Cultivate’25, Booth #1353, to be held July 12–15, 2025, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Cultivate’25 is the premier horticulture trade show for greenhouse growers, nurseries, and lawn & garden professionals. Attendees can explore the Company’s extensive, proprietary portfolio of cultivation products and services built for modern greenhouse, nursery and commercial growing operations.

“GrowGeneration is uniquely positioned to support the evolution of cultivation with a national supply chain, innovative and performance-driven products, and brands trusted by professional growers,” said Michael Salaman, President and Co-Founder of GrowGeneration. “With The Harvest Company and Viagrow leading our expansion into the lawn, garden, and nursery sectors, we’re providing scalable, retail-ready solutions for growers across the country.”

At the event, attendees will experience new and proven product offerings from the Company’s proprietary brands, including, Viagrow, Charcoir, Drip Hydro, Ion lights, and more.

New Products to be Featured from The Harvest Company:

Viagrow™ Premium Aged Cow Manure

Recycled Rubber Mulch (available in multiple colors)

Mulch Glue for decorative and erosion-resistant landscaping

Viagrow patented seedling station and clone machine

Seed-starting inserts and pre-filled plug trays for propagation and transplanting efficiency



New Charcoir Product Showcases:

Coco Coins with Insert Trays – ideal for plug-and-play propagation and retail display

70/30 Coco-Perlite Blend – designed for optimal air-to-water ratio in greenhouse and container growing systems

GrowGeneration will also highlight its Commercial Services Division, offering complete facility planning, irrigation design, product procurement, and ongoing cultivation support.

To learn more or to schedule a demo at Booth #1353, contact sales@growgeneration.com. You can also view the Company’s full suite of products at www.growgeneration.com.

For more information on The Harvest Company, please visit www.theharvestco.com.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is the nation’s largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Charcoir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media or MMI.

