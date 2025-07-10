VCI Global Appoints Award-Winning Cybersecurity Leader Jane Teh as Chief AI Security Officer

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), a diversified global holding company focused on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Markets Consultancy, today announced the appointment of Jane Teh, recognized globally as one of the Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity, as its Chief AI Security Officer (CAISO).

Bringing more than two decades of cybersecurity leadership, Jane has a proven track record of safeguarding multinational corporations, financial institutions, and government agencies against complex and evolving cyber threats. Her expertise in offensive security, AI-powered threat detection, and sovereign digital defense makes her a key addition to VCI Global’s leadership as the Company accelerates the growth of its AI infrastructure and encrypted data monetization platforms.

Throughout her career, Jane has held senior roles including Director of Cyber Risk Advisory at Deloitte Southeast Asia and interim Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at AmBank Group, where she advised global organizations —including AXA Insurance, the World Health Organization (WHO), BMW Credit, Toyota, GoTo (Gojek + GoPay + Tokopedia), DigiCert—on building cyber resilience and strengthening their digital defenses.

Complementing her corporate leadership, Jane plays an active role in advancing the cybersecurity industry—serving on advisory boards, judging regional hackathons, and speaking at major industry forums such as Cyber Security Asia, Indonesia Digital Forum, and CIO Roundtables, where she shares her insights on AI security and emerging global threat landscapes.

Her strong academic foundation includes a Master’s degree in Computer Forensics and System Security from the University of Greenwich, alongside postgraduate certifications in education and mentoring from UK institutions.

Driving the Next Wave of Secure AI Infrastructure Growth

As CAISO, Jane will oversee the Company’s AI security architecture, leading efforts to embed military-grade encryption, enterprise security frameworks, and AI-led cyber resilience across VCI Global’s platforms. Her appointment strengthens VCI Global’s position at the intersection of AI innovation and cybersecurity, addressing rising demand for secure AI compute environments amid global regulatory shifts and rapid AI adoption.

"As enterprises and governments worldwide confront the realities of AI risk, cybersecurity is no longer just a layer—it is the foundation. Jane’s deep expertise in secure AI architecture and sovereign-grade defense will accelerate our ability to commercialize encrypted data platforms across regulated markets. Her appointment signals our commitment to building defensible, high-trust AI infrastructure and unlocking significant long-term value for our shareholders," said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global, and Chief Executive Officer of QuantGold.

About QuantGold Data Platform

QuantGold is a sovereign-grade encrypted data platform purpose-built to enable secure, compliant, and privacy-preserving data monetization at scale. Leveraging a proprietary portfolio of over 120 encryption patents, QuantGold integrates military-grade hardware security, GPU-accelerated infrastructure, and blockchain-backed auditability to empower institutions to extract actionable insights from sensitive data—without compromising data sovereignty or confidentiality.

QuantGold supports a pay-per-compute model designed to unlock value from sensitive data assets while maintaining full data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. Its initial market focus includes Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, with planned applications across healthcare, financial services, public sector analytics, and AI research and development.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

