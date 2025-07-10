BioStem Technologies to Present at the Advanced Wound Care Summit in Boston on July 15, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, announces that Jason Matuszewski, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, will present at the Advanced Wound Care Summit’s Investor Forum on Tuesday, July 15 at 2:00 ET. The presentation will take place at the Courtyard Boston Downtown, and management will be available for investor meetings throughout the day.
Presentation Details:
- Title: Invest in the Future of Advanced Wound Care with BioStem Technologies
- Summary: Join Jason Matuszewski for an introduction to BioStem Technologies, a leading MedTech company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived biologics for advanced wound care. BioStem is focused on driving continued growth in its core allograft business while pursuing opportunities to expand its portfolio across the continuum of care, further strengthening its position in the wound care market.
- Date: July 15, 2025
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- One-on-One Availability: For conference attendees wishing to schedule a meeting, please contact Noah Agron, VP Corporate Finance and Strategy, at nagron@biostemtech.com.
About the Advanced Wound Care Summit
The Advanced Wound Care Summit is taking place July 15–17 and will bring together global leaders in wound care innovation, clinical research, and advanced therapeutics to address unmet needs in chronic wound management. With a focus on accelerating product development and enhancing patient outcomes, the summit will feature keynote presentations, interactive panels, and strategic networking opportunities.
The event is organized by Kisaco Research, a global leader in industry-specific events that connect business leaders and innovators to accelerate progress and commercialization across healthcare, biotech, and life sciences.
About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM):
BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for advanced wound care. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in advanced wound care, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure.
BioStem’s quality management systems and standard operating procedures are accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”) and adhere to Good Tissue Practices (cGTP and Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, VENDAJE OPTIC®, American Amnion and American Amnion AC. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
