BioStem Technologies® to Debut American Amnion™ at the 2025 Desert Foot Multi-Disciplinary Limb Salvage and Wound Care Conference

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company specializing in placental-derived biologics for advanced wound care, today announced the launch of a new product line, American Amnion, at the Desert Foot Multi-Disciplinary Limb Salvage and Wound Care Conference held in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 10-13, 2025.

American Amnion AC is a human connective tissue allograft comprised of full thickness dehydrated human amnion and chorion membrane (DHACM) including the intermediate layer, while American Amnion is comprised of dehydrated human amnion membrane (DHAM) also including the intermediate layer. Both are intended for homologous use as a protective covering for acute or chronic wounds and are produced using BioStem’s proprietary BioRetain® technology, which optimizes the preservation of the native tissue’s innate structural and molecular composition.

Allografts produced with this technology have demonstrated superior clinical performance as documented in several recently published studies. In a multi-center randomized controlled clinical trial published in the International Journal of Tissue Repair (2025), McCoy et al. reported that patients treated with the BioRetain-preserved full thickness amniochorion product (referenced in the published manuscript as BR-AC) demonstrated a probability of wound closure (53%) that was almost twice that observed in patients treated with the standard of care (31%). Similarly, in a comparative retrospective study published in Health Science Reports (2024), Frykberg et al. documented that the BioRetain-preserved DHACM outperformed a leading competitor in both clinical and cost effectiveness, by demonstrating a 14% reduction in time to closure and requiring 27% fewer applications to achieve closure.

“Veterans represent a significantly underserved population with a disproportionately high risk of chronic, non-healing wounds. The introduction of American Amnion is a meaningful step forward in advancing the standard of care for these patients,” said Jason Matuszewski, CEO and Chairman of BioStem Technologies. “The use of placental-based products has increased by 50% over the last five years in the VA system. By bringing innovative, evidence-driven solutions to market, we are not only improving outcomes and quality of life for our veterans, but also helping our clinician partners deliver more efficient, cost-effective care.”

BioStem not only supports our veterans in the clinic, but also in the community. The Company recently became the exclusive sponsor of the Florida Panthers’ Heroes Among Us program. This program publicly recognizes the contributions of a United States military veteran before every home game at the Panthers’ Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL, near the Company’s Pompano Beach global headquarters.

Experience American Amnion at The Desert Foot Conference:

December 11 th from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm MST at one of BioStem’s six Hands-On Workshops: Superior Science that Delivers Optimal Results: Preserving the Natural Integrity in Amniotic Tissue for Advanced Wound Care.

from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm MST at one of BioStem’s six Hands-On Workshops: Superior Science that Delivers Optimal Results: Preserving the Natural Integrity in Amniotic Tissue for Advanced Wound Care. December 11th from 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm MST during the Scientific Agenda: Optimizing Preservation of Inherent Properties in Placental Membranes: Impact on Clinical Outcomes in Advanced Wound Care, Wendy Weston, PhD

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioRetain® processing method. BioRetain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established in compliance with current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, VENDAJE OPTIC®, American Amnion™, and American Amnion AC™. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Join BioStem’s Distribution List & Social Media:

To follow the latest developments at BioStem, sign up for the Company’s email distribution list HERE, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact BioStem Technologies, Inc.:

Website: www.biostemtechnologies.com

E-Mail: info@biostemtech.com

X: @BSEM_Tech

Facebook: BioStemTechnologies

Phone: 954-380-8342