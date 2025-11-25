BioStem Technologies Expands Product Access in Medicaid

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company specializing in placental-derived biologics for advanced wound care, today announced expanded reimbursement with the inclusion of VENDAJE® and VENDAJE AC® in Florida Medicaid’s list of covered skin substitutes.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in BioStem’s national reimbursement strategy, extending access to the company’s advanced wound care products to thirteen Medicaid programs, including California (Medi-Cal), Texas, Michigan, and now Florida.

“The addition of Florida Medicaid coverage represents a major advancement in BioStem’s mission to make high-quality, evidence-based wound care available to patients nationwide,” said Jason Matuszewski, CEO and Chairman of BioStem Technologies. “Florida is one of the largest Medicaid markets in the U.S., and inclusion of VENDAJE® products substantially increases our addressable patient base and reinforces the clinical and economic value our technology delivers. This progress builds on early traction in other states, including initial success with Medi-Cal and Texas Medicaid. Together, these developments reflect growing validation of our clinical value and the need for high-quality wound care options for this significantly underserved population. As we look ahead, we will continue to prioritize reaching more patients by securing additional state coverage and expect expanded access to be a long-term growth driver for BioStem.”

With more than 70 million Americans enrolled in Medicaid, including approximately 7 million aged 65 and older, expanded coverage significantly strengthens BioStem’s ability to address the underserved chronic wound care population, with the advanced wound care market estimated to exceed $11 Billion annually in the U.S.

Call for Distribution Partners

BioStem is actively seeking qualified regional distributors and wound care organizations interested in representing the VENDAJE® portfolio in Florida and other covered states. Interested parties can learn more at www.biostemtechnologies.com/partners or contact the Company directly at distributors@biostemtech.com.

About VENDAJE® and VENDAJE AC®

VENDAJE® and VENDAJE AC® are placental-derived, minimally manipulated dehydrated tissue allografts that serve as a protective covering for soft tissue wounds. The product is produced using the Company’s proprietary BioREtain® technology, which optimizes the retention of the extracellular matrix scaffolding that provides mechanical protection, as well as growth factors, cytokines and other molecular factors that are inherent to the native tissue.



About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, VENDAJE OPTIC®, American Amnion, and American AC. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

