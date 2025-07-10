MMI’s Symani® System Redefines Robotic Microsurgery Again with First-Ever Dissection and Digital Surgery Capabilities





JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Microinstruments, Inc. (MMI), a robotics company dedicated to increasing treatment options and improving clinical outcomes for patients with complex conditions, today announced the first clinical use of two new technologies that expand the potential of robotic-assisted microsurgery: the NanoWrist dissection instruments and the Synaptix Digital Surgery Platform. Performed by The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in London, a leading cancer center, the case marks a significant milestone in the evolution of robotic-assisted microsurgery, enabling precise tissue dissection and integrated digital workflow for the first time with the Symani® Surgical System.

The NanoWrist dissection instruments include scissors and forceps and are the world’s first fully wristed robotic instruments designed specifically for dissection in open microsurgery. The scissors enable delicate and precise dissection of soft tissues during tasks such as vessel preparation and tissue resection, while the forceps allow for gentle vessel handling and fine manipulation — supporting reduced trauma and improved outcomes across applications such as breast reconstruction, lymphedema repair, and head and neck surgery.

Synaptix is MMI’s newly introduced digital surgery platform, a data-driven system purpose built to work with Symani to deliver visual enhancements and workflow efficiencies that support the entire surgical team. It is the first digital platform built specifically for open microsurgery and is intended to reduce variability, streamline case setup, and improve autonomy in the OR.

“Dissection and digital surgery capabilities are critically important ‘firsts’ for MMI as we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in robotic microsurgery, moving beyond anastomosis into other areas of open procedures,” said Mark Toland, CEO of MMI. “Our expanding portfolio of products is evolving into a comprehensive solution that empowers surgeons to do more — with greater precision and control — across more of the procedure. These advancements reflect our commitment to delivering innovation that transforms care, enhances surgical performance, and ultimately helps restore quality of life for more patients around the world.”

The first in-human milestone is part of a limited launch in Europe to generate early clinical experience and insights ahead of full commercial availability. MMI plans to bring these advancements to more surgeons globally, pending the necessary regulatory approvals. For additional information about Symani, visit www.mmimicro.com.

About Medical Microinstruments, Inc. (MMI)

MMI is on a mission to advance robotic technology that pushes the limits of soft tissue open surgery and opens new opportunities for surgeons to restore quality of life for more patients with complex conditions. The company was founded in 2015 near Pisa, Italy, and its proprietary Symani® Surgical System combines the world’s smallest wristed microinstruments with tremor-reducing and motion-scaling technologies to address significant unmet patient needs across the globe. This first-of-its-kind surgical robotic platform for open, soft tissue micro-level surgery can help address microvascular repair and lymphatic repair. In Europe and APAC, it also addresses peripheral nerve repair. The Symani System is authorized for use in the U.S. by the FDA and is a CE Marked medical device in Europe. MMI is backed by global investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company, Andera Partners, BioStar, Deerfield Management, Fountain Healthcare Partners, Panakès Partners, RA Capital, Sambatech, and Wellington Partners.

Media Contact

Laura Bastardi, MWW

mmi@mww.com

Investor Relations Contact

Lisa Croke, MMI

lisa.croke@mmimicro.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89290d6e-3602-48f9-93a6-1a4b20327c31