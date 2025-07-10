Marble Slab Creamery Celebrates National Ice Cream Day and Ice Cream Month with Cool Surprises

Homemade Ice Cream Franchise Rewards Loyalty Members with Free Ice Cream and More this July

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Slab Creamery, FAT Brands’ small-batch ice cream franchise that never fails to dream up imaginative flavor combinations, is making Sundaes in July even sweeter for National Ice Cream Month and Ice Cream Day. Every Sunday, loyalty members will be sprinkled with surprise offers that are valid for seven days and are sure to keep fans cool all month long!

While everyone loves a good surprise, the beloved chain is giving fans an early scoop tied to its celebration of National Ice Cream Day. On July 20, loyalty members will receive a free small Ice Cream offer, valid for seven days.

“July is the sweetest month of the year, and we love celebrating National Ice Cream Month by dishing out fun deals for our amazing fans,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing at Marble Slab Creamery. “At Marble Slab Creamery, the flavor combinations are unlimited, and there is nothing we love more than helping our guests mix-up their dream creations—especially with our irresistible offers.”

For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with always free Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.

For more information on Marble Slab Creamery or to become a rewards member, visit www.marbleslab.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch Ice Cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite Ice Cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our free unlimited Mix-In philosophy, delicious Ice Cream and Shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and Ice Cream Cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509