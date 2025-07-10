Tranquility AI Partners With Carahsoft to Bring Innovative Criminal Justice Technology Solutions to the Public Sector

RESTON, Va., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership with Tranquility AI, Inc., a technology company building AI products to enhance criminal justice investigations. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Tranquility AI’s Public Sector distributor making the company’s innovative AI-Powered Law Enforcement Tech Solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We’re excited to partner with Carahsoft to make our AI-powered investigative solutions readily accessible to all Public Sector agencies,” said Jim Penrose, Co-Founder and CEO of Tranquility AI. “Investigators and prosecutors have long been burdened by outdated technology and ever-expanding caseloads. Our flagship product, TimePilot, was designed to solve this problem by surfacing critical evidence in seconds and transforming complex data into clear, actionable insights that streamline case resolution.”

Tranquility’s proprietary AI technology, TimePilot, is the only all-in-one, AI-powered evidence platform. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, TimePilot rapidly converts vast, disparate data, such as surveillance footage, cell phone records, social media posts and more, into actionable insights. This allows agencies to make faster, more accurate decisions. Its multipurpose design accelerates case processing and enhances investigative efficiency, significantly reducing the time and resources typically required for data analysis.

Key TimePilot features include:

Generation of data-rich case timelines with automated correlation to evidence

Intelligent assistant for interactive engagement with case files

Proprietary language model supporting more than 120 languages, including slang comprehension

Advanced analysis and report-writing capabilities

“The addition of Tranquility AI’s innovative TimePilot platform to our portfolio allows us to better support law enforcement agencies in streamlining and strengthening their investigative workflows,” said Lacey Wean, Sales Director for Law Enforcement Solutions at Carahsoft. “With solutions such as TimePilot, Carahsoft and our reseller partners reinforce our commitment to helping agencies modernize their IT infrastructure and enhance operational efficiency through innovative technology.”

Tranquility AI’s criminal justice solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at TranquilityAI@carahsoft.com or request a Tranquility AI demo here.

About Tranquility AI

Tranquility AI is a technology company dedicated to enhancing criminal justice investigations through innovative solutions that increase speed, accuracy, and actionability. Its flagship product, TimePilot™ analyzes a wide range of case data and provides actionable insights and smart-search tools, empowering investigators to quickly surface critical evidence. Tranquility AI’s CJIS-compliant solutions serve as force multipliers for justice, enabling more effective and efficient investigative processes.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Law Enforcement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

