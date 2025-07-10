Revenera and Bitsea Announce Stronger Partnership to Deliver Open Source Audit Services

ITASCA, Ill., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenera, provider of innovative solutions that help technology companies manage open source risk, ensure license compliance, and secure their software supply chain, today announced an even stronger partnership with the software composition analysis (SCA) and open source expert Bitsea for audits and services. Building on more than a decade of collaboration, Bitsea is taking on Revenera’s services delivery, focusing on high quality services to end customers who need open source scans for compliance reasons or as part of mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Revenera will continue to focus on product innovation and development for its SCA solutions, including its code scanning and software bill of materials (SBOM) management solutions, Code Insight and SBOM Insights.

A well-established auditing and compliance company, Bitsea supports leading global enterprises in highly regulated industries including automotive, defense, logistics, banking, insurance, and M&A. The company is a recognized member of the OpenChain Project and actively contributes to the advancement of open source governance best practices.

“Revenera is excited about the stronger, now global, partnership with Bitsea. It allows everyone to do what they are best at, with a strong focus on customer value. Bitsea provides outstanding SCA services to customers who will benefit from expert advice, excellent and swift execution, and reliable results, all delivered with the help of Revenera’s products,” said Nicole Segerer, SVP and General Manager of Revenera. “Revenera will focus even more on delivering innovation across our SCA product portfolio and continue the journey of enabling all companies to manage and act on their software bill of materials.”

As a result of the partnership, Revenera will enable customers and partners to work with Bitsea for any SCA services delivery. There is no change to Revenera’s product strategy or delivery. Revenera and Bitsea are committed to maintaining the same high-quality service that customers expect, while enabling greater responsiveness and flexibility.

