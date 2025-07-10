Wood County Schools Select Versaterm CaseWorX for Schools for Proactive, Holistic Safety Solutions

MESA, Ariz., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm , a global public safety solutions leader, today announced that Wood County in Ohio has selected Versaterm CaseWorX for Schools to support the county’s Behavioral Intervention Program. This initiative, spanning 10 school districts and the Penta Career Center, establishes a unified approach to threat assessment and intervention. The program is championed by the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board, introducing a standardized framework for identifying and addressing concerning behaviors while improving coordination among partnering agencies.

“Versaterm CaseWorX for Schools helps high schools, career centers, trade schools and the surrounding communities proactively build more supportive environments,” said Adam Schwartz, CRO, Versaterm. “Enabling early identification and intervention of potential risks fosters collaboration among stakeholders, streamlines their communication and ensures that no student falls through the cracks. We’re proud to help equip educators and community partners so they can focus on what matters most—protecting students and supporting their overall well-being and success.”

In compliance with Ohio House Bill 123 , which mandates structured threat assessments and reporting protocols, Versaterm CaseWorX for Schools provides a secure, user-friendly platform to centralize case tracking and management. It also bridges partnerships among school districts, local law enforcement, mental health providers and public health departments, especially as students transition between schools.

“Wood County is excited to be working on the implementation of Versaterm CaseWorX software to enhance communication availability and collaboration with school systems across the county,” said Laura Fullenkamp, Director of Criminal Justice & Compliance, Wood County, Ohio. “By embracing innovative technology, we strengthen our mission to provide seamless and effective support where it’s needed most.”

To learn more, visit https://www.versaterm.com/caseworx-for-schools .

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. Formed in 1977, we are on a journey to build an ecosystem that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com , LinkedIn or X .

Media Contact

Edward Lin

Merritt Group Inc., on behalf of Versaterm

versaterm@merrittgrp.com