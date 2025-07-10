NFL MVP and Pistachio Farmer Josh Allen Teams with Wonderful Pistachios as the Brand’s New Spokesman and Star of Fall Commercial Campaign

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderful® Pistachios has announced a major partnership with Buffalo Bills star quarterback and pistachio farmer Josh Allen, uniting the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player with America’s #1 Nut brand. A native of California’s Central Valley, where Wonderful Pistachios are grown and processed, Allen is part of a fourth-generation farming family whose crops include pistachios, and Wonderful Pistachios is the world’s largest pistachios producer and brand.

As part of the partnership, Allen will be featured in a national advertising campaign, set to launch this fall at the start of the upcoming football season. The details of the campaign will not be unveiled until its debut but will include comedic television commercials that will roll out across TV, digital and social media platforms. The commercials will showcase the quarterback’s iconic presence and promote Wonderful Pistachios as a powerhouse snack for athletes, football fans, and families alike.

Beyond the spotlight, the collaboration also brings together the brand and Allen’s shared commitment to giving back to the Central Valley community that raised Allen and where the majority of the world’s pistachios are grown. Wonderful Pistachios and Allen are establishing a college scholarship fund for high school students in California’s Central Valley, supporting local youth in their pursuit of higher education and continued success, which will be unveiled this fall.

“Agriculture has always been part of my life on our family farm, and pistachios have been a smart, protein-forward snack to fuel my training,” said Allen. “Partnering with Wonderful Pistachios feels like coming full circle. We’re both built on strong roots, and I’m excited to help spotlight a product that’s as real and hardworking as the people in California’s Central Valley.”

A fourth-generation farmer who grew up in Firebaugh, CA, Allen knows firsthand the value of hard work and the role pistachios play in healthy, active lifestyles. Allen’s family farm grows pistachios that supply Wonderful Pistachios, making this partnership a natural fit rooted in shared values, local pride, and a commitment to wellness.

“This partnership marks a homegrown alliance that starts where both our stories began, in the Central Valley of California, which grows 95% of the pistachios in America,” said Andy Anzaldo, who leads grower relations at Wonderful Pistachios and is chief operating officer of corporate social responsibility for its parent company, The Wonderful Company. “Josh’s authenticity, work ethic, and deep ties to pistachio farming make him a true ambassador for our brand. Together, we’re investing in the future of the region we both proudly call home.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Josh Allen to the Wonderful Pistachios family, and work together to inspire healthier snacking,” shared Michael Perdigao, president of The Wonderful Agency. “One in three people who snack on Wonderful Pistachios do so while watching sports, with football being the most popular, making this partnership a real touchdown.”

For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, visit wonderfulpistachios.com, or Get Crackin’ with @wonderfulpistachios on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

PR Contacts

Wonderful Pistachios

pistachiosPR@wonderful.com