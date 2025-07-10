Progyny Partners with ŌURA to Empower Women and Their Care Teams with Wearable Tech Data, Further Supporting Outcomes from Preconception to Menopause

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, today announced a new partnership with ŌURA , maker of the world’s leading smart ring, further empowering women to better understand and take action on their health through comprehensive data and personalized insights.

By incorporating wearable data and insights from ŌURA into the care team decision-support process—from preconception to menopause—Progyny is engaging members upstream as they are being more proactive with their health. As a result, potential risks can be identified earlier, while also supporting a range of health goals, such as optimizing conception attempts or making sustainable lifestyle changes.

“The more women understand about their bodies, the more empowered they are to partner with their health providers and articulate their health status and goals. Whether you are focused on conceiving your first child or managing changing weight and sleep issues through menopause, understanding your personal data is powerful—physically and emotionally,” said Janet Choi, MD, Progyny Chief Medical Officer. “Taking control with physiologic data from the Oura Ring further supports Progyny’s focus on raising the bar and elevating health outcomes.”

With the ability to continuously track key health metrics, such as sleep patterns, cycle insights, cardiovascular health, stress levels, and more, ŌURA helps women understand their bodies so they can achieve optimal health. For those trying to conceive, these insights can help pinpoint fertile windows and support reproductive planning. During perimenopause or menopause, they can help identify patterns, guide impactful lifestyle adjustments, and inform meaningful conversations with providers. When needed, care plans, including personalized recommendations around sleep, nutrition, movement, and stress to support the body’s changing needs can be developed.

“Reproductive health management starts long before a doctor's visit—it begins with daily awareness of your body's patterns,” said Dorothy Kilroy, Chief Commercial Officer at ŌURA. “By partnering with Progyny, we’re bridging the gap between those daily health patterns and clinical care, helping people navigate fertility and family planning with greater clarity, confidence, and support. This collaboration brings Oura’s powerful health signals into a setting where they can truly make a difference—guiding smarter care, earlier interventions, and more personalized journeys.”

Oura Ring and Oura Membership will be available to Progyny clients, including employers and health plans, beginning in early 2026.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com .

