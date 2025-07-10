Halo Investing Expands Suite of Investment Capabilities with Launch of Advanced Wealth Solutions

CHICAGO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisors are facing mounting pressure to deliver investment strategies that are not only differentiated but deeply personalized. Today, Halo Investing (Halo) announces the launch of Advanced Wealth Solutions — a suite of sophisticated investment capabilities designed to elevate how advisors serve their clients. With Advanced Wealth Solutions, advisors have access to investment products and strategies typically offered by institutional and private bank environments.

Halo’s Advanced Wealth Solutions offering provides advisors and their clients with access to hedging and monetization, securities-based lending, secondary and pre-IPO markets, and soon, tailored option portfolios and overlays — capabilities that have traditionally been reserved for institutional channels.

This new offering from Halo’s award-winning platform for protective investing helps advisors differentiate themselves with streamlined, personalized investment strategies, empowering advisors to deliver holistic portfolios aligned with each client’s unique goals.

With Advanced Wealth Solutions, advisors can leverage strategies to manage concentrated equity risk, access liquidity, optimize tax outcomes, and tap into private market investment opportunities, including private company secondaries and pre-IPO investments. Advisors can also offer flexible credit lines backed by clients’ investment portfolios, providing liquidity without disrupting market exposure.

"There has long been a disconnect where independent advisors lack access to institutional-caliber investment capabilities, which has prevented them from providing clients with dynamic and diversified portfolios," said Matt Radgowski, CEO of Halo. “With Advanced Wealth Solutions, we’re leveling the playing field by putting institutional-caliber solutions within reach of advisors who want to deliver more for their clientele.”

With access to sophisticated strategies and exclusive investment opportunities through Advanced Wealth Solutions, advisors can deliver tailored, results-focused solutions that deepen relationships and drive long-term business growth.

“Today marks an important day in our founding vision — providing democratized access to solutions that were once only available to few,” said Jason Barsema, president and co-founder of Halo. “Halo’s Advanced Wealth Solutions are tools that were critical to my private banking clients at Credit Suisse, and I am proud to be able to offer these impactful solutions to Halo’s partners around the country.”

Advisors looking to strengthen their value proposition through Halo’s suite of offerings can contact Halo directly to schedule a consultation with a specialist to learn more.

For more information, please visit: https://haloinvesting.com/ .

About Halo Investing

Founded in 2015, Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform that disrupts how protective investment solutions are used worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, with an office in Abu Dhabi, Halo is democratizing access to investment solutions, including Structured Notes and annuities, that were previously unavailable to most investors. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company’s 10 Most Innovative Companies. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com .

Halo Investing is not a broker/dealer. Securities are offered through Halo Securities, LLC, an SEC-registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Halo Securities LLC acts solely as a distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured note products.