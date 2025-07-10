Cellular Modem Market Size to Grow USD 19.60 Billion by 2032 Growing at 16.61% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellular Modem Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Cellular Modem Market Size was valued at USD 4.93 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.60 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 16.61% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Multiple Factors Drive Cellular Modem Market Growth Including 5G Expansion IoT Adoption and Connectivity Demand

A wide number of different mobile communications technologies can be delivered via the cellular modem, hence cellular modem industry growth along with the need for high-speed internet connectivity, the intrusion of the Internet of Things & smart devices, and the rapid expansion of the 5G infrastructure globally are some factors fueling the cellular modem market growth. The growing adoption of enhanced mobile broadband, increasing demand for reliable communication in remote areas and developments in automotive and industrial automation further boost the growth of the market.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Qualcomm (Snapdragon X75)

MediaTek (T800 5G Modem)

Intel (XMM 7560)

Samsung (Exynos Modem 5300)

Huawei (Balong 5000)

Apple (Apple 5G Modem - in development)

UNISOC (V510)

Sierra Wireless (EM9191 5G)

Telit Cinterion (FN980m)

Quectel (RM520N-GL)

Thales (PLS83-W)

u-blox (TOBY-R510)

Cavli Wireless (C10GS)

Fibocom (FM150-GL)

Nordic Semiconductor (nRF9160).

Cellular Modem Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.93 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 19.60 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.61% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Embedded Cellular modems, Box Portable Cellular modems)



• By Technology (2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G, LPWAN)



• By Vertical (Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, Building Automation, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Industrial & Manufacturing, Retail, Telecommunications)

Type Technology and Vertical Insights Highlight Key Growth Drivers in Global Cellular Modem Market

By Type

The Embedded Cellular Modem segment was the market leader, holding 62.8% of the total share. The prominence of this, in turn, contains elevated integration in IoT devices, smart appliances, and interconnected vehicles, owing to rising demand for compact, cost-effective connectivity solutions.

the Box Portable Cellular Modem segment is expected to have the highest growth from 2024 to 2032, due to the increasing need for mobile connectivity, remote work solutions, and simple-to-deploy networking devices across a range of sectors and consumer applications.

By Technology

The high speed cellular modem market by technology was largely dominated by 4G LTE segment which accounted for 53.5% of the overall market share, owing to the ubiquitous network availability, stable performance and large acceptance of 4G over the past few years among smartphones, IoT devices, automotive and industrial media among others.

The 5G segment is projected to hold the fastest CAGR over the 2024 to 2032 timeline, owing to the increasing needs for ultra-low latency and high-speed connectivity as well as growing application of 5G in advanced use cases, such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, smart cities, and next-gen IoT deployments.

By Vertical

The Automotive & Transportation segment contributed the 26.3% of the share of cellular modem market, as the demand for connected vehicle technologies and real-time communication is ever-increasing, thus fuelling specifications of telematics and navigation systems in modern vehicles.

The Industrial & Manufacturing segment is expected to register a high CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to the high adoption of Industry 4.0, automation, remote monitoring, and IoT-enabled machinery that requires reliable, real-time cellular connectivity for improved operational efficiency.

Regional Insights Highlight Asia Pacific Leadership and North America Fastest Growth in Cellular Modem Market

The Asia-Pacific region alone accounted for 33.8% of the global cellular modem market in 2023. The leadership was also supported with advancement in technology, large-scale deployment of smart devices, and an expanded 5G infrastructure, along with increased demand from several automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics sectors in emerging and developed economies.

From 2024-2032, North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the cellular modem market. Factors contributing to this growth include the growing adoption of advanced connectivity solutions, increased investment in 5G infrastructure, a rapid increase in the number of IoT applications, and high demand from automotive, industrial and smart home technology sectors.

The markets for cellular modem gradually grow in Europe as the accelerating development of IoT, development of 5G deployment and increase in demand for cellular modems in automotive, industrial automation and health-care and other sectors. Such market development is supported by encouraging regulation and investment in digital infrastructure.

In MEA and Latin America, related to gradual expansion of mobile networks, enhancement of digital transformation programs and increasing need for connected technologies in industries such as transportation, energy and smart city development, the cellular modem market is slated to grow gradually over the near future.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Qualcomm unveiled its latest X85 5G Modem-RF, featuring AI-enhanced performance with peak download speeds of 12.5 Gbps and support for global 5G bands.

In February 2025, MediaTek launched its M90 5G-Advanced modem, featuring AI-powered enhancements, dual 5G SIM support, and peak download speeds of 12Gbps.

