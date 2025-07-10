Quantum Computing Emerging as a Transformative Technology with Potential Applications in Drone Technology

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Quantum computing uses the principles of quantum mechanics to process and manipulate information in ways that differ fundamentally from those used by classical computers while disrupting a growing number of applications and industries. This represents a revolutionary shift in computing. Quantum computers leverage phenomena such as superposition, entanglement, and quantum interference to perform complex calculations and solve problems that are currently intractable for classical computers. The quantum computing market is witnessing rapid growth and innovation, driven by advancements in quantum technology and increasing demand for powerful computing solutions. As businesses and research institutions seek to tackle complex computational problems beyond the capabilities of classical computers, the market for quantum computing is poised for significant expansion. Market trends indicate a surge in investment from both public and private sectors, with major technology companies, governments, and startups dedicating resources to quantum research and development. This influx of investment has fueled breakthroughs in quantum hardware, software, and algorithms, propelling the market forward. A report from Polaris Market Research said that the Quantum Computing Market size was valued at USD $1.187.92 Billion in 2023 and that the market is anticipated to grow from USD $1.410.65 Billion in 2024 to USD $5.714.80 Billion by 2032, exhibiting the CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS).

The report continued: “There is a growing market trend toward computational power to address real-world challenges in fields such as cryptography, drug discovery, materials science, and optimization. Quantum computing has the potential to solve intricate problems at an exponential rate compared to classical computing, opening up new avenues for scientific exploration and innovative solutions. The growing concerns about data security and encryption vulnerabilities have triggered a surge in interest for quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions, which has further fueled the demand for quantum computing capabilities. In a period of increasingly complex computational challenges across various industries, traditional computing methods often need help to meet the demands for processing power and speed required to address these issues effectively. Quantum computing offers a revolutionary approach to computing by leveraging the principles of quantum mechanics to perform computations at an unprecedented scale and speed. As demand for quantum computing grows across various industries, including drone operations, surveillance, pharmaceuticals, and cybersecurity, the system segment becomes increasingly vital in delivering comprehensive solutions tailored to meet diverse customer needs.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Creates First Quantum Computing Prototype Enabling Disruptive AI Drone Speed and Precision for Future Commercial and US Defense Applications - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the successful development of its first quantum computing prototype consisting of a framework for the rapid analysis and processing of large datasets for its AI drone solutions. Using weather forecasting algorithms as part of its Clear Sky project as a test case, the company has created a precedent framework for real time analysis of massive amounts of data that can be captured through AI drone sensors while in the air.

The Company envisions commercial applications ranging from highly efficient precision agriculture to predictive energy infrastructure inspections. Defense applications include enhancing real-time battlefield decision-making with faster and more precise threat detection, reconnaissance, and advance electronic warfare capabilities.

“We’re not just building smarter drones, we’re building a quantum-intelligent edge where data becomes decisions in an instant, whether it’s a battlefield or a farm field,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “We believe this quantum framework we are creating is just the beginning as we’ve now demonstrated it can use it for large datasets. We plan to keep expanding R&D capabilities, with the goal of growing our team of 6 to 25 over the coming months. The end goal is clear: accelerate time to market, reduce operational costs, and lead the industry as a true innovator,” added Dr. Passley.

ZenaTech’s Clear Sky project is one of the company’s quantum computing R&D initiatives focused on weather forecasting that will use AI drones and drone fleets plus quantum to better predict localized weather for more accurate prediction of extreme weather events saving lives and reducing costs and destruction. The weather application and algorithms used for the prototype track and analyze multiple key atmospheric parameters such as temperature, humidity, wind, barometric pressure, and precipitation. Internal testing using historical open-source data has shown a high degree of accuracy with trusted weather platforms and actual data, validating both its accuracy and reliability.

Quantum computing combined with AI-powered drone applications enables disruptive speed, precision, and autonomy by dramatically accelerating data analysis, optimizing complex decisions, and enhancing real-time responsiveness. In commercial sectors, this means drones can autonomously inspect vast energy grids or farmland, instantly analyze multispectral data, and adjust actions on the fly—leading to lower costs and higher productivity in agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure. In defense, the same capabilities empower autonomous surveillance drones to process sensor data and identify threats in real time, coordinate swarm or drone fleet movements, and dynamically adapt to changing battlefield conditions—all with minimal human input. This fusion of technologies allows drones to make faster, smarter decisions in unpredictable, data-intensive environments—reshaping what’s possible across industries.

For weather forecasting, quantum computing can rapidly process and simulate complex atmospheric models by analyzing massive datasets from AI-enabled drones equipped with weather sensors, LiDAR, and imaging systems. This allows for highly accurate, real-time weather forecasting and microclimate prediction, improving response times for disaster management, aviation safety, and environmental monitoring.

Quantum computing is a next-generation computing technology that uses the principles of quantum physics to process information exponentially faster than traditional computers, enabling it to solve highly complex problems that are otherwise unsolvable by even the most powerful classical computers of today. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leading commercial quantum computing and networking company, recently extended its congratulations to the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI) on securing a multi-million dollar government award through the “Quantum Computing Service and Utilization System Construction Project.” This initiative marks a pivotal step toward establishing South Korea’s first National Quantum Computing Center of Excellence.

KISTI will lead the development and operation of a quantum computing service and research platform designed to support both academic and enterprise applications. KISTI has identified IonQ as the primary quantum technology provider for the project, alongside Megazone Cloud, one of South Korea’s leading cloud service and infrastructure providers.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, recently issued a statement of support for a series of executive orders from the White House that advance U.S. leadership in uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and reinforce the resilience of America’s domestic industrial base.

The executive actions are expected to remove regulatory barriers and modernize federal approval processes to prioritize U.S.-manufactured drones. Additional provisions include expanded detection and mitigation authority, and streamlined regulations to accelerate the deployment of UAS across federal and commercial sectors.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) recently announced the successful shipment of its first commercial entangled photon source to support research in quantum networking and secure communications. The order, placed by a leading research institution in South Korea, marks a milestone in QCi’s transition of proprietary quantum technologies from the lab to commercial markets.

The product is a broadband, standalone entangled photon source built on Spontaneous Parametric Down-Conversion (SPDC) using a periodically-poled, bulk format lithium niobate (PPLN) structure. Designed for stability and compatibility, the source operates in the C-band telecommunication range and is compatible with current fiber optics infrastructure. It integrates seamlessly into research environments advancing quantum communication protocols.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, recently announced the upcoming demonstration of AI-enabled autonomous Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) teaming, developed through a strategic partnership with an Israeli defense/technology firm. The system is designed for use in border security, surveillance, and intrusion detection missions and will showcase advanced autonomous capabilities with minimal human intervention while delivering real-time operational intelligence.

The joint effort integrates AgEagle’s eBee VISION drones with partner-developed AI-powered mission planning and autonomous control tools, enabling the drones to operate as a cohesive, intelligent unit. The system leverages adaptive algorithms and decentralized decision-making within a “system of systems” architecture that dynamically adjusts to mission conditions in real time. This integration is expected to significantly enhance Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) effectiveness by delivering actionable data with increased speed and precision.

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today’s emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated fifty one hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by ZenaTech, Inc. by the Company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group