State of AI Market Survey Report 2025 | Predictive Analytics Leads AI Application Use Cases, Followed by Increasing Use of Virtual Agents/Conversational Interfaces

Enterprise awareness and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) have accelerated significantly worldwide. Advances in AI technologies, combined with increased accessibility, are enabling businesses to integrate AI seamlessly into their operations. Nearly 90% of IT and business decision-makers recognize AI and machine learning as critical to achieving their business objectives.

AI deployments are expanding across all business functions, moving beyond isolated use cases to enterprise-wide implementation. Organizations are increasingly leveraging AI as a strategic enabler, ensuring its integration aligns with broader business objectives and drives cohesive digital transformation.



In this study, the publisher presents the survey's key findings about the state of adoption of AI. Respondents were drawn from senior IT decision makers across multiple verticals, including financial services, healthcare, retail, government, technology, and manufacturing. The major themes explored in the survey include the current state of AI deployment, key organizational goals of AI implementation, the demand for specific AI-related technologies, and the main AI deployment models. The analysis also gives readers an understanding of the prominent AI-related technologies that enterprises are adopting.



The publisher separately interviewed technology vendors and service providers to obtain a view about AI priorities to help end users understand the benefits and challenges of AI (as cited by peers).



Key Topics Covered:

Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile, AI: 2024

State of AI

Key Findings

Enterprises Recognize the Importance of AI/ML in Achieving Business Priorities

Enterprise AI Deployments Moving to Implementation Phase

Improving Operational Efficiency is a Key Driver for AI Investments

AI Deployments Continue to Witness Similar Adoption Across Business Functions

AI Deployments Increase Across Key Industry Verticals

Emerging Use Cases

NLP Remains the Foundation of All AI Technologies

Predictive Analytics Leads AI Application Use Cases, Followed by Increasing Use of Virtual Agents/Conversational Interfaces

Align to Transforming the Technology Landscape

Hybrid Cloud is the Preferred Digital Infrastructure Model for AI Deployments, Though On-Premises Deployments Have Seen a Rise

Data Privacy Concerns and Ability to Assess ROI Continue to Challenge AI Adoption

The Regulatory Landscape Continues to Evolve

Growth Success Factors

Key Success Factors and Future Directions

Build a Compelling Value Proposition

Strengthen IT Services and Advisory Capabilities

Focus on Business Stakeholders

Align to Transforming the Technology Landscape

Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

