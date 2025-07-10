Brain Monitoring Market Size to Hit USD 6,715.3 Million by 2032 | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Brain Monitoring Market is estimated to be valued at USD 4,154.7 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6,715.3 Mn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2025 to 2032. The global brain monitoring market is experiencing strong growth due to the increase in incidence of brain disorders and growing geriatric population across the globe. Moreover, rise in demand for brain monitoring devices and increase in research & development worldwide is expected to boost the market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulatory framework for device approval and lack of skilled personnel to handle monitoring devices are expected to hamper the market growth.

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/165



Global Brain Monitoring Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global brain monitoring market size is estimated to reach USD 4,154.7 Mn in 2025 to USD 6,715.3 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1%.

Based on product type, magnetoencephalograph segment is expected to dominate the global industry during the assessment period.

By application, Parkinson’s disease category is anticipated to account for a prominent brain monitoring market share by the end of 2025.

Hospitals are expected to remain leading end users for brain monitoring products over the forecast period.

As per CMI’s new brain monitoring market analysis, North America is likely to retain its market dominance, holding a share of 42.5% in 2025.

Europe brain monitoring market is poised to experience strong growth, owing to rising incidence of brain disorders and increasing geriatric population.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/165

Rising Incidence of Neurological Disorders Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights in its latest brain monitoring market report offers insights into major factors driving industry growth. One of the most prominent is the increasing incidence of neurological disorders.

There is a surge in conditions like Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease globally. These disorders often require continuous and precise brain monitoring for effective diagnosis and management, thereby fueling demand for brain monitoring devices.

According to researchers, around 25.2 million men and women will be living with Parkinson’s disease by 2050. This anticipated increase in neurological conditions is expected to drive growth in the brain monitoring market in the coming years

High Cost of Brain Monitoring Devices and Procedures Limiting Market Growth

The future brain monitoring market outlook appears optimistic. However, high cost of brain monitoring devices and procedures poses a barrier to widespread market expansion.

Advanced brain monitoring systems like magnetoencephalograph and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) are expensive, costing thousands to millions of dollars. This makes them unaffordable in many regions, leading to reduced brain monitoring market demand.

Technological Advancements Unlocking New Growth Opportunities

Ongoing technological advancements in brain monitoring devices are revolutionizing the target industry. For instance, innovations like wearable EEGs, AI-powered diagnostics, wireless brain sensors, and portable monitoring devices are enhancing accuracy and accessibility.

Similarly, integration of ML and cloud computing improves data interpretation. Such innovations are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for brain monitoring companies.

Impact of AI on the Brain Monitoring Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is proving to be a transformative tool in the brain monitoring market. It enhances diagnostic accuracy, improves real-time data analysis, and enables predictive insights.

AI-powered algorithms have the potential to swiftly process complex neurological data from EEG, MRI, and other monitoring tools. By doing so, they help clinicians detect abnormalities like seizures, strokes, or brain injuries more efficiently.

Moreover, AI facilitates remote monitoring and automated alerts, thereby reducing burden on healthcare professionals and enabling faster intervention. This integration of AI not only boosts clinical outcomes but also drives innovation and efficiency in brain health management.

Emerging Brain Monitoring Market Trends

Growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive brain monitoring devices is a key growth-shaping trend. Increasing preference among healthcare providers and patients for less invasive diagnostic methods is driving adoption of non-invasive technologies like EEG, MEG, and fMRI for brain monitoring.

Rising demand for personalized medicine is expected to boost brain monitoring market growth. This is because brain monitoring helps tailor treatments for psychiatric and neurological conditions.

Supportive government funding and initiatives will likely create lucrative growth prospects for manufacturers of brain monitoring devices. Governments across the world are increasing investments in neuroscience research as well as expanding public healthcare infrastructure, creating a conducive environment for innovation and market growth.

Leading brain monitoring device manufacturers are focusing on developing wearable and portable solutions to meet evolving end user needs. Such innovations could positively impact the brain monitoring market value.

Request for Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/165

Analyst’s View

“The global brain monitoring industry is projected to exhibit strong growth, owing to rising prevalence of neurological disorders, growing demand for non-invasive devices, and advancements in brain monitoring technologies,” said senior analyst Manisha Vibhute.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Brain Monitoring Market

Event Description and Impact Rising Cases of Post-COVID Neurological Disorders Description: Recent studies from the NIH and Lancet Neurology confirm that a significant subset of long-COVID patients present with persistent cognitive dysfunction ("brain fog") and post-viral neurological syndromes. Impact: This is leading to increased investments by hospitals and outpatient clinics in portable EEG and functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) devices to support continuous neurological assessment and research into long-term effects. Neurotechnology in Military and Defense Health Programs Description: In 2025, the U.S. Department of Defense expanded funding for wearable brain-monitoring technologies for traumatic brain injury (TBI) detection in soldiers and veterans.

In 2025, the U.S. Department of Defense expanded funding for wearable brain-monitoring technologies for traumatic brain injury (TBI) detection in soldiers and veterans. Impact: This funding supports the development of rugged, field-deployable brain-monitoring technologies. Rise of Home-Based Neurological Care Models Description: Post-pandemic care models are shifting toward at-home neurological monitoring, supported by telemedicine and smart devices. Impact: This trend is expected to drive demand for user-friendly, wearable EEG headsets for dementia, epilepsy, and sleep disorder monitoring.



Competitor Insights

Key companies in brain monitoring market research report include:

Koninklijke Philips NV

Nonin Medical Inc.

Elekta AB

Cadwell Laboratories

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

Compumedics

Natus Medical Incorporated

Medtronic PLC



Key Developments

In April 2024, Soterix Medical Inc. launched the new MxN-GO EEG System. This wire‑free device combines electrical brain stimulation (HD‑tES) with EEG monitoring. It is specifically designed for research applications requiring electrical stimulation and recording of brain activity in mobile and natural environments.

In April 2024, NeuroVigil introduced the new iBrain personal brain monitor. This portable EEG device is designed to noninvasively measure the brain’s electrical activity in people with neurological conditions.

In February 2024, Royal Philips and Synthetic MR officially announced a collaboration to launch Smart Quant Neuro 3D, an AI-powered, quantitative brain imaging solution in MR intended to advance neurology care for patients.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Brain Monitoring Market, By Product Type:

Magnetoencephalograph

Electroencephalograph Cerebral Oximeters

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)

Intracranial pressure Monitoring Devices

Other Product Types



Global Brain Monitoring Market, By Application:

Parkinson’s Disease

Traumatic Brain Injury Epilepsy

Dementia

Sleep Disorders

Other Applications



Global Brain Monitoring Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Global Brain Monitoring Market, By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Read More Reports:

Deep Brain Simulation Devices Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report for 2025-2032

Portable Brain Injury Scanners Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032

Brain Health Devices Market Size, Share, Trend & Opportunities for 2025-2032

Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news