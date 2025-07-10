Food Packaging Equipment Market Size Worth USD 36.24 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food packaging equipment market size accounted for USD 21.42 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise from USD 22.58 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 36.24 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.40% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The food packaging equipment market is experiencing a huge spike these days due to the growing demand for hygienic, sustainable, and perfect packaging of processed foods which allows them to carry different food options with ease. The demand also highlights the surging need for automation in the packaging industry helpful for the growth of the market.

Market Overview

Packaging holds huge importance for almost all domains in today’s generation. Packaging in today’s generation not only helps to keep food safe but also ensures to maintenance of its quality and shelf life. It also helps in the promotion of the product with the help of bright colors, interesting information on the packaging, and the numerous health benefits of the product mentioned on the packaging. Hence, gone are the days when packaging was just a method to make the product handy. The levels have risen higher now making it a competition among brands to work on their packaging to enhance the sales of their product. Hence, deep research along with considering various array of factors is involved before finalizing the packaging of a product by a brand.

Key Highlights of the Food Packaging Equipment Market

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest CAGR in 2024 due to supportive factors such as urbanization, changing lifestyles of people leading to a high demand for processed and ready-to-eat meals, and high demand for processed foods by Gen Z.

By region, Europe is observed to be the fastest growing with the help of robotics, AI algorithms, state-of-the-art packaging, and various other technological advancements.

By equipment, the form-fill-seal machines segment dominated the food packaging equipment market with the highest CAGR in 2024. Increasing demand for flexible packaging helped the segment expand leading to the market’s growth as well.

By equipment, the filling and dosing equipment is observed as the fastest growing segment in the foreseen period due to the high demand for perfect and ideal packaging for packaged foods and drinks to make them easy to carry outdoors.

By application, the dairy segment is also predicted to grow in the expected timeframe due to the specialized packaging required for dairy products for their safe handling and to avoid any contamination.



Top Brands in Food Packaging Equipment Industry & Its Applications:

Company/Brand Primary Application Tetra Pack Aseptic liquid food & beverage packaging (dairy, juices); filling, capping, carton cartons longest shelf life without cold chain Ishida Multihead weighers for snacks, fresh produce, powders; tray sealers; X-ray, vision inspection systems. Robert Bosch High-speed filling and sealing (cups, trays); rotaries for bakery, dairy; eco-friendly, recyclable packaging machinery. GEA Group Automated thermoforming and form-fill-seal systems for snacks, dairy, beverages; OxyCheck/seal integrity systems. Multivac Vacuum packaging, tray-sealing and thermoforming for meat, cheese, ready-meals; smart labeling (QR, RFID).



The food packaging equipment market has observed a spike in recent times in rising demands for packaged foods and drinks by people of various age groups. Urbanization, high demand for ready-to-eat meals, and changing lifestyles have led to higher demands for processed food. Gen Z forms a huge consumer base for the industry leading to the growth of the market as well. Today attractive, handy, and informative packaging is ruling the industry and helpful for brands to enhance their product. Consumer awareness has also led to the rise of sustainable packaging solutions and hence people prefer the brands providing them over the ones following the traditional packaging methods.

What is the Role of Artificial Intelligence in Food Packaging Processes?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the food packaging process by enhancing efficiency, quality control, and sustainability. AI-powered systems are increasingly used to detect defects in packaging, such as leaks, mislabelling, or contamination through high-speed image recognition and computer vision. For instance, companies like TOMRA and Ishida deploy AI-enabled vision inspection systems that can detect sub-millimeter packaging errors at industrial speeds, reducing waste and ensuring safety compliance.

In addition, AI algorithms optimize production lines by predicting machine maintenance needs (predictive maintenance), reducing downtime, and improving throughput. Nestlé has integrated AI into its packaging lines to forecast demand and minimize overproduction and packaging material usage, leading to more sustainable operations.

What are key trends in food packaging equipment market?

Advanced technology in the packaging industry has helped the food packaging equipment market expand by making each process quicker and perfect. The sensors and digital vision help to detect even minute errors which is not possible from the naked eye.

The sustainable packaging trend has also helped the market grow in recent years. It helps packaging companies lower their carbon footprint contributing to the circular economy as well as making the whole packaging procedure a cost-efficient one.

Today consumers highly demand transparency allowing them to keep track of their product’s journey right from the step of manufacturing till the last step of packaging. Hence, track and trace technology along with smart packaging helps brands to maintain transparency and also helps in the growth of the food packaging equipment market.

The growth of online food-delivering platforms in need of safe and handy packaging has also helped in the growth of market in the recent years.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

What are the growth drivers of the food packaging equipment market?

There are multiple contributing factors in the growth of the food packaging equipment market. High demand for processed foods and ready-to-eat meals is one of the major growth drivers of the market. Due to hectic schedules and high demand by Gen Z, demand for processed foods has increased paving the way for the growth of the market as well. Another major growth driver involves rising e-commerce platforms delivering food.

Such domains require sturdy and safe packaging to maintain food quality hence they form a huge base for the food packaging equipment market as well. Growing sustainability concerns leading to high demand for sustainable packaging of food products also help in the growth of the market along with allowing the packaging companies to lower their carbon footprint.

Challenge

What are the various challenges faced by the food packaging equipment market?

Multiple challenges can act as a barrier to the growth of the food packaging equipment market. The high initial cost incurred by packaging companies for the installation of machines to complete the procedure is one of the major challenges. Hence, small firms may take a step behind this procedure and compromise the packaging standards to save costs.

The food packaging industry has to follow certain rules and regulations regarding packaging, labeling, and food safety. If the packaging machines do not comply with these rules then it proves to be a costly affair for the industry acting as a barrier to the growth of the market. Another major concern for the food packaging industry involves counterfeit packaging. It drops the brand value in the market along with acting as a barrier to the growth of the market as well.

Opportunity

Advanced Technology helping the growth of the packaging industry

Advanced technology in the field of food packaging equipment has helped the market to evolve due to various positive reforms. Technology has helped to make the packaging procedure seamless and quick helping the brands to deliver to their deadlines. It has also helped in the identification of minute errors which might not be possible with naked eyes. Another major advantage of advanced technology is smart packaging design and planning helping the brands to make their product stand out in the market. The technology has also helped brands to maintain sustainability by opting for packaging options made from sustainable materials allowing brands to be chosen by environment-friendly consumers.

Food Packaging Equipment Market Regional Analysis

Which Region Leading the Food Packaging Equipment Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific dominated the food packaging equipment market in 2024. Urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and high demand for processed, packaged, and ready-to-eat meals have led to the development of the food packaging equipment market in Asia Pacific. High demand for processed foods and ready-to-eat meals by Gen Z and people of different age groups in the region has contributed to the growth of the market in the region. It has led to a high demand for automated packaging machines helpful to make the packaging procedure faster and error-free to cater to the rising demands.

Rising demand for safe and handy packaging for various types of domains such as food and drinks, pharmaceuticals, and electronics in the region has also led to the growth of the food packaging equipment market. China has a huge contribution to the growth of the market in the region due to its high investment in research and development leading to the innovation of packaging machines catering to the needs of sophisticated, safe, and sturdy packaging helpful for the brands to pack their products.

China & Japan: What to Expect from Major Asian Countries for Food Packaging Equipment?

China , the market is driven by massive food production volumes, a booming processed food sector, and significant government investment in automation. Chinese manufacturers are rapidly adopting smart packaging machinery and robotics, especially for dairy, meat, and ready-to-eat foods. Major domestic players are also exporting equipment across Southeast Asia and Africa, reinforcing China's role as both a producer and exporter of food packaging systems.

, the market is driven by massive food production volumes, a booming processed food sector, and significant government investment in automation. Chinese manufacturers are rapidly adopting smart packaging machinery and robotics, especially for dairy, meat, and ready-to-eat foods. Major domestic players are also exporting equipment across Southeast Asia and Africa, reinforcing China's role as both a producer and exporter of food packaging systems. Japan, known for its technological precision, leads in high-end packaging automation. Japanese firms specialize in compact, high-speed machinery for bakery, confectionery, and convenience foods, perfect for small-format retail. The country’s innovation in robotics, IoT-enabled packaging, and hygiene-focused equipment makes it a global benchmark for advanced food packaging solutions.

Europe is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the food packaging equipment market in the foreseen period. Europe is known for its advanced technology and development of advanced machines for error-free results. The region has developed advanced machines for food packaging helpful for the growth of the market in the region. The region uses AI, machine learning, and integrated robotics to make the packaging procedure error-free and quick-paced. It helps to cater to the needs of the growing population and stay ahead of the timelines.

Automation in the packaging industry also helps to lower labor expenses, observe uniformity, and improve efficiency. Germany helps in the growth of the food packaging equipment market by following sustainability, and efficiency in the region. Consumer awareness in Germany helps the packaging industry provide sustainable packaging solutions and also helps the industries lower their carbon footprint.

Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 5.40% Market Size in 2024 USD 21.42 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 22.58 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 36.24 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific (38% Market Share in 2024) Fastest Growing Region Europe Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Food Packaging Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis

Equipment Analysis

The form-fill-seal machines segment held the largest share in food packaging equipment market in 2024. Increased demand for flexible packaging for different types of products helped in the growth of the Form-Fill-Seal Machines segment along with the growth of the market. The machine helps in manufacturing convenient packaging in different forms such as bags, pouches, containers, and various other packaging forms. Such packaging solutions help maintain the food quality and enhance its shelf life as well.

Therefore, the segment dominated in 2024 leading to the growth of the food packaging equipment market as well. Increased demand for processed and packaged foods has also helped in the growth of the market leading to higher demand for convenient packaging solutions.

Application Analysis

Bakery & confectionary segment held the largest share in food packaging equipment market in 2024. Busy lifestyles and on-the-go eating habits have intensified interest in individually packaged bakery items like muffins, bread slices, cookies, and pastries. Manufacturers are allocating more resources toward high-speed, hygienic equipment (e.g., form-fill-seal lines, tray sealers) to preserve freshness and support shelf life. The proliferation of bakery chains, convenience stores, and online grocery platforms has further fueled the need for efficient, scalable packaging systems

The dairy products segment is observed to be the fastest-growing segment in food packaging equipment market in the forecast period. Dairy food items require specialized packaging leading to the growth of the food packaging equipment market. Packaging for such food products requires keeping the food item safe, avoiding contamination, and enhancing its shelf life as well. Hence, the growth of the segment leads to the growth of the market as well. It also helps to keep the product ideal for exporting safely without any barriers. Hence, investment by companies in the dairy packaging segment helps in the innovation of packaging solutions to keep dairy products safe and allow easy growth in the market.

Key Players in the Food Packaging Equipment Market

MULTIVAC

I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.

Krones AG

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

ARPAC LLC.

Coesia S.p.A.

OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH

Ishida Co. Ltd.

Nichrome India Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Food Packaging Equipment Market

In March 2025, ULMA Packaging launched its TFX series of thermoforming machines tailored for food packaging. The machines will help in sustainable, efficient, and digitalized food packaging. The company also claims that the launch of the TFX series will help in enhancing their productivity by 10%.



(Source- https://www.packaging-gateway.com/news/ulma-packaging-launches-tfx-machines/?cf-view)

In February 2025, at Fruit Logistica, Manter launches its new Punnet Filler catering to the growing need for sustainable punnet packaging. The machine also sets a new standard in the automatic packaging filling.



(Source- https://www.potatopro.com/news/2025/manter-unveils-new-punnet-filler-fruit-logistica-2025-enhancing-sustainable-packaging)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Equipment Type

Form-Fill-Seal

Filling & Dosing

Cartoning

Case Packing

Wrapping & Bunding

Others

By Application

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionary

Fruits, Nuts & Vegetables

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Convenience Food

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request

