Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

THOMASVILLE, Ga., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: THVB), the parent company of Thomasville National Bank and TNB Financial Services, reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net Income for the quarter of $11,828,466 compared to $10,206,006 for the same period last year, an increase of 16%.

YTD Net Income of $22,331,844 compared to $19,563,994 for the same period last year, an increase of 14%.

YTD Earnings per share were $3.48 (basic) and $3.36 (diluted).

YTD Return on Average Assets of 2.40% and Return on Average Tangible Equity of 24.88%.

Total Assets of $1.927 billion, an increase of $162 million over the same period in 2024.

Loans grew to $1.648 billion, an increase of $176 million or 12% year-over-year.

Deposits were $1.626 billion, an increase of $104 million or 7% year-over-year.

Regulatory Capital was $191 million or 10.21% of assets.

TNB Financial, provider of trust and investment services, has client assets over $5 billion.





Stephen H. Cheney, Chairman and CEO, said “The combination of solid growth, improved margins and excellent operating efficiency continued to drive our strong financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. We believe that our Bank is well positioned to continue this strong performance throughout the year.”

Bank President, Charles H. (Bert) Hodges, III stated “Our resilient culture that empowers our bankers to be creative thinkers has become extremely unique in our industry. This continues to set us apart and has led to superior credit quality, solid customer loyalty, and excellent opportunities for growth. The talent, pride and competitive spirit of our bankers makes us more confident than ever about the future of TNB.”

About Thomasville Bancshares, Inc., and Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1995 as the holding company for Thomasville National Bank. Today the Bank has total assets of over $1.927 billion. TNB is consistently recognized as a top performing community bank. In 2025, TNB was ranked 4th nationally in American Banker’s Top 200 Community Banks based upon three years average return on shareholders’ equity. The Bank’s trust and investment division, TNB Financial Services, has client assets over $5 billion under advisement and provides financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. TNBFS has offices located in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Illinois, and Ohio. The Company is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia and has over 800 local shareholders. Thomasville National Bank is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 229-226-3300 or visit www.tnbank.com.