Explore the national parks and nature reserves in La Paz, B.C.S.— a genuine paradise to visit this summer

La Paz, Baja California Sur, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer has arrived, and La Paz, BCS, offers stunning spots where nature showcases its beauty and grandeur this season. These locations highlight the essence of the ecosystem and the spectacular scenery of the Baja California Sur Peninsula.

When you're in La Paz, you experience the constant interaction between land and sea, set within a landscape that shifts between dry and damp environments. A magical connection weaves together flora and fauna all around you.

La Paz, Baja California Sur, is home to several Protected Natural Areas, National Parks, and sites recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. These areas are crucial for conserving the region’s biodiversity and maintaining its ecological balance.

Balandra Flora and Fauna Protected Area.

Thirty minutes from La Paz, B.C.S., you'll discover a stunning site, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of Baja Peninsula's most iconic beaches, which should be on your must-visit list: Balandra.

It is famous for its unique mushroom-shaped rock formation and diverse ecosystems, including mangroves, dunes, and rocky reefs—an ideal spot for relaxing on the beach, with soothing turquoise waters and pristine white sand, swimming, appreciating nature, and hiking. A place to realize that paradise exists and is in La Paz, BCS.

What to do

If you want to experience the Gulf of California, paddleboarding and kayaking are great options. Everything moves at a calm and harmonious pace, with no rush.

Once you're in Balandra, you can explore the trails and enjoy the area.

What to Observe

Brown Pelicans, Bajacalifornian seagulls, frigatebirds, sea lions, Agave La Paz, Sahuaro (Pringlei), dunes, mangroves, rock reefs.

Don’t forget your camera or mobile phone; taking pictures of nature and outdoor scenes is a must.

Espiritu Santo Archipelago National Park

In front of Balandra lies another part of this paradise region: Espiritu Santo Archipelago. Only a small part of the hundreds of islands and islets within the Gulf of California National Park—showcasing natural beauty at its finest—are also designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Once more, the contrast between the desert and the sea will leave you in awe.

Rent a boat and quietly cruise through the breathtaking Gulf of California. Take in the scenery, the plant life, and the wildlife.

What to do

There are many activities to enjoy, including sailing, scuba diving, snorkelling, hiking, kayaking, and paddling.

What to Observe

This is a place where you can see and interact with animals and plants, both on land and offshore, that aren’t found anywhere else in the world—seabirds, marine mammals (sea lions), reptiles, sharks, rays, and many more.

Sierra La Laguna Biosphere Reserve.

This paradise wouldn't be complete without an inland forest. Yes, just over 100 kilometres from La Paz, BCS, there's a special place: a pine and oak forest, the only one of its kind in the state of Baja California Sur, located within the La Paz municipality.

What to do

Hiking, mountain biking, mountaineering, canyoning, rappelling, rock climbing, horseback riding, and so on.

What to Watch For

Sierra La Laguna is like an “island in the middle of a desert,” so you can experience a whole different ecosystem complete with birds, mammals, reptiles, and plants.

Preparing for your journey

For an unforgettable trip, think about combining wet and dry activities. Pack essentials like a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, biodegradable sunscreen, outdoor shirts, shorts or pants, comfortable footwear, a bathing suit, and sandals.

Bring your bottle filled with plenty of water and electrolytes.

How to get to these areas

Since conservancy and sustainability are top priorities for the government and community, it is advisable to visit the La Paz, BCS, and CONANP websites for weather information, as well as details on national parks or natural protected areas.

Please note that each park has its own regulations, and you must obtain a “conservation bracelet” to visit.

Take your time planning your trip to paradise. Find local tour operators and guides to help you make the most of your experience.

For more information about the places:

Balandra.

https://descubreanp.conanp.gob.mx/es/conanp/anp?suri=9

https://turismo.lapaz.gob.mx/atractivos/playa-balandra

Espíritu Santo. https://descubreanp.conanp.gob.mx/es/conanp/ANP?suri=183

https://turismo.lapaz.gob.mx/atractivos/isla-espiritu-santo-15

Sierra La Laguna

https://www.gob.mx/conanp/documentos/reserva-de-la-biosfera-sierra-la-laguna-228702

For more information about La Paz and to plan your next trip, visit: https://es.golapaz.com/

