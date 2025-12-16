Warm and cozy winter vacation in La Paz, Baja California Sur.

La Paz, B.C.S., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winter has arrived, making it the perfect season for a warm, inviting trip to La Paz, B.C.S. Take a leisurely stroll along the city centre's boardwalk or cycle along the five-kilometre bike path. Explore the Gulf of California and the Pacific Ocean by diving with whale sharks, grey whales, and sea lions. Watch brown pelicans, majestic frigatebirds, and yellow-footed gulls. Enjoy the Natural Protected Areas and National Parks. All in this Baja Sur paradise, sunny and sandy, with an average temperature of 25°C daily.

FOR WATER ENTHUSIASTS

Gray Whale Watching

Grab your swimsuit, camera, hat, and sunglasses, and head to Puerto Chale, a 2-hour and 15-minute drive from La Paz, BCS. Enjoy the desert views along the Transpeninsular Highway.

Once you arrive in this Pacific Ocean community, hop on a boat for a 2 to 3-hour tour and prepare to watch and even interact with gray whales near Margarita and Creciente Islands.

Gray whales are here from December to April. "This isn’t just about watching these majestic creatures from a distance; it’s about immersing yourself in their world, witnessing their playful antics up close, and feeling that thrilling connection to the grandeur of nature."

After whale watching, Puerto Chale offers you fresh local seafood in small, charming restaurants.

To finish your journey, you might also enjoy birdwatching and exploring the local flora.

Whale Shark Snorkeling

Another incredible experience is swimming and snorkelling with the world’s largest fish, the whale shark, which can reach up to 12 metres in length and weigh over 21 tonnes.

In winter, the Bay of La Paz becomes a haven for whale sharks, which arrive from the North to feed in this part of the Gulf of California. These enormous mammals move with a slow, steady swimming rhythm, providing a unique wildlife experience.

It's not an exaggeration to say that this is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of nature experience.

Sea Lion Diving

Additionally, one of the most stunning and unforgettable experiences is right in front of La Paz, B.C.S., on the Espíritu Santo Islands. If you want to explore and interact with a sea lion colony, this is the place to be.

Living in colonies, sea lions are friendly, curious, and playful animals. You just need to jump into the water, follow your guide’s instructions, and enjoy the moment like sea lions do.

Espiritu Santo Archipelago is a small part of the hundreds of islands and islets within the Gulf of California National Park—showcasing natural beauty at its finest—and is also designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

These aquatic activities showcase the heart of La Paz, BCS, as a community that connects, respects, and safeguards its ecosystems to provide a distinctive range of sea–land experiences to international visitors.

FOR LAND LOVERS

La Paz is a large municipality with many unique communities worth including in your bucket list. It offers places rich in history, culture, and traditions, all eager to welcome you.

El Triunfo

Just an hour from the Bay of La Paz, BCS, lies El Triunfo. A small, charming community where history, culture, and nature harmoniously merge.

An old silver and gold mining town established in the 18th century is now a charming place for walking, trekking, running, and cycling.

Pico Pala, a professional and certified tour company, will guide you through this incredible place. Visiting the Cowboy Museum of the Californias and exploring over 300 years of history, “ALTA CALIFORNIA was the name given in 1824 to a vast territory that belonged to Mexico and that included present-day California, Nevada, and Utah, as well as parts of Arizona, Wyoming, and Colorado.”

You will also visit the Silver Route Mining History Museum, a place that details this economic activity's history spanning centuries. “Learn how the promise of rich silver deposits in this region has attracted people from around the globe for almost 500 years.”

El Triunfo offers vibrant and flavourful cuisine. Pico Pala Adventure Hub will take you to Las Alforjas Café, where you can enjoy delicious Mexican appetizers such as birria, chimangos, quesadillas, and burritos, along with local beverages including coffee, Damiana, beer, tequila, and mezcal.

On this trip, make sure to visit Toto Frito, a restaurant that offers sustainable Totoaba fish, red snapper, and oysters.

After a full day of exploring, Cabañas El Triunfo will open its doors for a magical night of relaxation.

San Antonio

Every December, the community of San Antonio hosts a delicious and flavourful festival, MaQueCho, which is an acronym for “machaca, queso, chorizo” (shredded dry beef, cheese, and sausage). The event attracts around 80 local producers and artisans. Small family-owned businesses offer high-quality products that you should try.

San Antonio is a 10-minute drive away from El Triunfo.

Todos Santos

Located on the Pacific Coast of Baja California Sur, just 1 hour and 15 minutes from La Paz, Todos Santos is a charming option for a winter holiday, filled with culture, gastronomy, and natural attractions.

In this magical town and surfers' paradise, you can also discover art galleries, delicious restaurants, bars, handicrafts, and vibrant rhythms.

From January 14 to 18, you can attend an intimate concert at the Tropic of Cancer Music & Arts Festival, “an exclusive opportunity to join musicians and artists in their annual pilgrimage to this inspiring locale to create art, write songs, and perform new music.”

When you're in this remarkable municipality, you witness the constant interaction between community, land, and sea, set within a landscape that shifts between dry and moist environments. A magical connection links the flora and fauna all around you.

Pack all your gear

Swimsuit, shorts, sunglasses, cap or wide-brimmed hat, long- and short-sleeved shirts, hiking boots or shoes, bandana, flip-flops, water bottle, and binoculars. Remember, this is a sea-land journey.

Organize your activities

La Paz, BCS, boasts a truly welcoming community. They’ll be glad to be part of your trip and dreams. Call them and plan your entire visit with authentic Mexican flavour.

Information and details

Visit the official websites of Fideicomiso de Turismo de La Paz, BCS: www.golapaz.com

https://map.lapazcitymap.com/

https://pitasdmc.com/experiencias/ .

From El Triunfo, https://picopalatours.com/ , https://www.muvaca.com/ , https://www.museorutadeplata.com/ , https://lasalforjas.mx/ , https://totofrito.com/sucursales/ , https://eltriunfocabanas.com/

From Todos Santos, https://www.tropicofcancerfestival.mx/

Additionally, the Natural Protected Areas Commission, https://descubreanp.conanp.gob.mx/ ; and the National Water Commission, www.gob.mx/conagua , offer information on certified tour operators, park rules, conservation guidelines, weather updates, and more.

Keep in mind that most activities are strictly regulated. All parks require a “conservation bracelet” for access. Local tour operators and certified guides can help you explore responsibly.

And don’t forget your camera — this will be a winter holiday you’ll never forget.

