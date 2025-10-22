Sports Activities in La Paz, Baja California Sur — Experience this paradise by staying active on land and in the water.

La Paz, Baja California Sur, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you love sports and always bring your gear on every trip, La Paz, B.C.S., offers great places to stay active and healthy.

For inland or offshore activities, the peninsula is ideal for exploring, having fun, being near the sea or desert, and relaxing whether for a quick getaway or a longer holiday.

This autumn, you can connect with nature, find your ideal holiday spot, and enjoy the freedom of the ocean or the desert.

Let's share some ideas for this autumn in paradise, La Paz, B.C.S.

For Land Enthusiasts

The city offers plenty of sports activities from sunrise to sunset, allowing you to enjoy the weather, the desert, and the city. To fall in love with this charming community.

Running, cycling, and roller skating

One of the most enjoyable and relaxing ways to explore the city is to put on your shoes, shorts, and T-shirt, and run all over the sidewalks in the morning, evening, or at night.

Another activity is hopping on a bicycle and riding solo, with family, or with friends. La Paz, BCS, features a brand-new bike path along the waterfront and many key spots in the city. So, you can enjoy the breeze and watch the sunset along its more than 5 kilometres of scenic route.

Finally, roller skating could be another fantastic way to explore the city during your trip in La Paz, B.C.S.

Sandboarding

Forty-five minutes from downtown La Paz, B.C.S., you can explore the sandy slopes of Mogote’s Dunes. A beautiful area, part of La Paz Bay, perfect for trying something unique and having fun.

You don’t need to carry your sandboard or be an expert; there are many companies you can hire for adventure.

Hiking

La Paz, B.C.S., offers numerous hiking trails suitable for all skill levels, highlighting a diverse range of city, mountain, desert, coastal, and island scenery.

You could begin at Balandra and El Tecolote (The Owl) beaches, La Calavera hill and trails in front of Scenic Highway and Alika Beach. Punta Gorda in front of Cerralvo Island, and Cactus Forest in the La Ventana community.

Golf

More than just golf courses, you'll uncover and enjoy an incredible sports landscape with stunning panoramic views. Unbelievable locations where desert meets the sea.

For Water Enthusiasts

La Paz, BCS, is a true paradise and an ideal spot for those seeking to be close to either the Pacific Ocean or the Gulf of California. It’s the perfect place to connect with nature, gastronomy, and community.

Kayaking and Paddleboarding

For ocean enthusiasts, kayaking and paddleboarding are fantastic ways to enjoy the calm, shallow waters along La Paz's waterfront, gently paddling while taking in the view of the bay and surrounding nature.

Balandra Flora and Fauna Protected Area and Espiritu Santo Archipelago National Park are two excellent spots to enjoy these activities. However, there are many other locations in the Gulf of California where you can do them as well.

Snorkelling and Diving

No doubt, the most golden and treasured underwater activities take place in La Paz, BCS.

You will find endless options in, around, and beyond the bay. This is a truly aquatic paradise: Pichilingue, Balandra, El Tecolote, El Sargento, and La Ventana beaches; Espiritu Santo, Partida, and Cerralvo islands, among many others.

Surfing

For surfboard enthusiasts and adrenaline seekers, just an hour from La Paz, BCS, you can discover the charming town of Todos Santos—a lovely community along the Pacific Ocean, where waves are eager to be ridden.

This community has its own vibe and rhythm, along with flavour and culture—the spirit of a Mexican small town.

Kiteboarding and Windsurfing

Forty-five minutes from La Paz, BCS, lies La Ventana, a magical spot for kiteboarding and windsurfing. Thanks to its geography, the wind is ideal for flying.

Planning Your Sports Adventure

Pack your sportswear, swimwear, or both. Include a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, sunscreen (but use it only for activities outside the water), outdoor clothing, comfortable footwear, a bathing suit, and sandals.

Bring your reusable bottle as well.

Plan your Activities

Let the local community become part of your journey. La Paz, BCS, has several professional companies that can help you enjoy your trip. Call them and plan your entire visit.

Access and Regulations

Visit the official websites of La Paz, BCS, www.golapaz.com; the Natural Protected Areas Commission, https://descubreanp.conanp.gob.mx ; and the National Water Commission, www.gob.mx/conagua , for certified tour operators, park rules, conservation guidelines, weather updates, and more.

Remember that all parks require a “conservation bracelet” for entry. Local tour operators and certified guides can help you explore responsibly.

And don’t forget your camera — the natural beauty here is perfect for photos.

