Crunchafi to Share Practical ASC 842 Strategies at July Conferences

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchafi, a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals will present in two key accounting conferences this month, offering actionable strategies to navigate the ongoing complexities of ASC 842.

Crunchafi experts will lead sessions focused on practical strategies to address complicated ASC 842 scenarios tailored to specific industries:

CPAmerica 2025 A&A Conference | July 15-18 | Washington, DC

Session: Real Life, Real Leases: ASC 842 Examples in Crunchafi Lease Accounting – July 17

Presented by Julie Grau, training & enablement manager at Crunchafi

This session will walk through real-world lease examples and how to tackle modifications, remeasurements and classification changes directly in Crunchafi’s Lease Accounting solution.





CICPAC Annual Conference | July 23-25 | Chicago, IL

Session: Advanced Lease Accounting for Construction: Tackling Sale-Leasebacks, Incentives, and Acquisitions – July 23

Presented by Jess Vento, senior director of solution engineering, education & support at Crunchafi

Tailored for firms specializing in the construction industry, this session will explore unique challenges under ASC 842, including sale-leasebacks, incentive arrangements and lease treatment in M&A scenarios.





“These events give us an opportunity to engage with CPA professionals and demonstrate how Crunchafi’s Lease Accounting simplifies complex accounting challenges,” says Vento. “We’re excited to provide insights that support compliance, boost productivity and free up time for firms to focus on what matters most—building stronger client relationships.”

About Crunchafi

Crunchafi, formerly LeaseCrunch, is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals. Crunchafi’s solutions simplify lease accounting, data extraction and cash flow forecasting—helping CPA firms work smarter and deliver strategic value faster. Trusted by over 750 firms, Crunchafi combines accuracy, scalability and expert support to power the future of accounting.

