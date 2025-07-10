New Song About Anthony Constantino Went To #1 on iTunes on Independence Day, 2025

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When DVS 7.0 first heard the audio of NYS Conservative Chairman Gerard Kassar threatening to kill Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino, he was inspired to create a new song highlighting the threatening phone call and Constantino’s efforts to bring new blood into New York politics.

The song “New Blood” by DVS 7.0 featuring Jesus AOK and Kozi-19 took its name from an advertisement that Constantino ran in the New York Post titled “We Need More New Blood In New York Politics” in response to Kassar’s threat. In the ad, Constantino further criticized Chairman Kassar for failing to grow the party while promising to spend $3 million of his own money to bring new blood into both the Conservative and Republican parties.

“New Blood” was released on July 4 and opened at #1 in the iTunes Hip-Hop category, beating out Cardi B’s “Outside” and JID and Eminem’s “Animals.” The song was also, ironically, 4th only July 4th across all genres globally placing behind Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue,” Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless The USA” and Alex Warren’s “Ordinary.”

“Anthony Constantino is the driving force behind the cause to get new blood into politics,” said DVS 7.0, who has over 50 songs and has gone viral over his confrontations with disgraced politicians including Chairman Kassar and Anthony Weiner .

“This is the best response we ever had to a newly released song. Constantino is quickly gaining state-wide and national support from grassroots patriots. He deserves it,” said DVS 7.0 of his new song which opens with the audio of Kassar’s threatening call to Constantino.

DVS 7.0 met Constantino during the Vote for Trump sign unveiling. “I knew then that Anthony would be a big name in politics,” said DVS 7.0. “It impressed me that he built Sticker Mule with friends dating back to high school. It shows how loyal people are to him and vice versa.”

The “New Blood” video was shot on location at Roosevelt Ave. and 103rd Street in Corona, Queens which is the site of the city’s worst human trafficking and prostitution problem. “We had a great reaction on the train. The cops opened the door for us and told us to do our thing. Subway riders were taking lots of pictures. It was a great time,” said DVS 7.0.

“New Blood” is one of many songs advocating for the Sticker Mule CEO-turned politician.

“For whatever reason, as soon as I got into politics people started making songs about me,” said Constantino. “It’s a great honor to have talented musicians on my side.”





