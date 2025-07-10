VIIRL Marketing makes strategic acquisition of Phoenix Online Advertising’s Yelp Division

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIIRL Marketing, a digital marketing agency and software company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Yelp Division from Phoenix Online Advertising, an online marketing agency in Phoenix, Arizona. The acquisition grows VIIRL Marketing’s lead generation channel and continues to build on the success of their back to back 2023 and 2024 Yelp Marketing Partner of the Year wins. Further expanding VIIRL’s presence in the home services space by serving these new clients across plumbing, piping, and sewer repairs.

New clients joining VIIRL will take advantage of their proprietary software solutions including their AI driven Yelp Lead Autoresponder, Yelp Lead Follow Up tool, and Lead Cloud reporting suite.





The acquisition reflects the continued growth of digital marketing in the home services category, where owners and marketing leaders look to outside agency expertise to help with lead generation while they focus on business operations.

VIIRL continues to search for great marketing agencies that are a cultural and strategic fit. If you think this could be your agency, please connect with us to discuss further.

“This investment represents a new chapter for VIIRL as we complement our organic growth with strategic acquisitions that fit nicely into our current business model. We look forward to continued growth and making strategic investments,” said President and COO, Jed Winkler.

The Phoenix Online Advertising group is excited to transition their home services client’s Yelp business to VIIRL, who specializes in Yelp services. The Phoenix Online Advertising group will focus on their core service offerings and continue serving customers in SEO, graphic design, and PPC.

About VIIRL

VIIRL is a digital marketing agency focused on measuring, reporting, and demonstrating real results to services businesses. VIIRL helps companies get the highest return on ad spend with quality account management, advertising expertise, and in-house built software tools. With their office in Scottsdale, Arizona, VIIRL serves over 600 clients locations across the US with services like lead generation platform management, website development, SEO, and pay-per-click.

About Phoenix Online Advertising

Phoenix Online Advertising is an online marketing group founded in 2018 by Shane McElroy that helps small and medium-sized businesses get the most from their marketing spend. They serve plumbing, contracting, cleaning, and beauty industries across Arizona with SEO, PPC, and graphic design.

Media Contact:

Greg Keesee

Director of Marketing

greg.keesee@viirl.com

480-628-7343

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90b8cb03-f1ff-45eb-a411-8aa85132d7a9