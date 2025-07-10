Stanley Steemer Launches Summer Dryer Vent Campaign to Help Families Reclaim their Precious Time

Dublin, OH, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Steemer, a national leader in deep cleaning, has launched its Summer Dryer Vent Clean Season campaign to highlight the time-saving and safety benefits of professional dryer vent maintenance as summer brings more frequent laundry loads.

The campaign follows insights showing that by age 18, a child’s household will have spent nearly five months doing laundry. With four-person families averaging 8–10 loads per week, Stanley Steemer aims to help reclaim that time through more efficient dryer performance.

“By maintaining clean dryer vents, homeowners can enjoy quicker drying times and enjoy their summer moments more fully, without being tied down by unnecessary laundry delays,” said Justin Bates, President of Stanley Steemer. “We’re here to help families make the most of their time at home, safely and confidently.”

Dryer vent cleaning is a simple but impactful service that can lead to faster drying times, lower energy consumption, and less wear and tear on laundry appliances. According to Stanley Steemer, clean vents not only contribute to home efficiency but also support a healthier indoor environment.

Key benefits of professional dryer vent cleaning include:

Time Efficiency: Faster drying cycles free up time for summer activities and reduce energy use.

Extended Appliance Life: Clean vents minimize strain on machines, reducing the likelihood of costly repairs or replacements.

Improved Air Quality: Clearing accumulated lint, dust, and debris from vents helps improve airflow and indoor freshness.

Peace of Mind: Stanley Steemer technicians arrive fully equipped with professional-grade tools and expertise, eliminating the need for DIY guesswork.

As part of the broader Summer Cleaning Season campaign, Stanley Steemer is also promoting its full suite of services:

Air Duct Cleaning – Helps prevent circulation of dust, pollen, and allergens, particularly useful for homes with pets, allergy sensitivities, or young children.

Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning – Removes embedded dirt and residue from high-traffic and spill-prone areas.

Tile & Grout Cleaning – Provides a professional deep clean that outperforms household methods.

“Things like tile, grout, carpets, and air vents tend to take on more wear and moisture during the summer, especially in high-use areas like bathrooms and entryways,” said Nino DiVincenzo, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Stanley Steemer. “Our goal is to help people spot those hidden areas and take care of them before they become a household headache.”

Stanley Steemer services are delivered using EPA Safer Choice–certified cleaning solutions and professional equipment, ensuring safety for children, pets, and the entire household—no matter what summer brings through the door.

For more information about Summer Cleaning Season or to schedule a service, visit www.stanleysteemer.com.

About Stanley Steemer

For over 75 years, families and businesses have counted on Stanley Steemer to keep their spaces fresh, clean, and healthy. We’re the nation’s leading deep cleaning experts you can count on - from carpets and tile to hardwood, upholstery, air ducts, and dryer vents. With our own state-of-the-art equipment, manufacturing and time-tested techniques, we don’t just clean - we make it Steemer clean. Ready for a cleaner, healthier space? Call 1-800-STEEMER or book online at stanleysteemer.com.