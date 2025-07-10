America’s VetDogs Pays Tribute to Sully H.W. Bush While Advancing Its Mission to Empower Veterans and First Responders with Disabilities to Live Without Boundaries

Smithtown, New York and Washington, D.C., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's VetDogs, a leading national nonprofit provider of accredited service dogs to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities, yesterday hosted its Salute to Sully H.W. Bush celebration in Washington, DC. The event honored the legacy of President George H.W. Bush’s service dog, Sully H.W. Bush, who currently serves as a facility dog at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. It also marked Sully’s upcoming ninth birthday on July 14, while kicking off “Giving Bark Thursday,” a 24-hour online fundraising campaign to help America’s VetDogs continue to provide its life-changing service dogs to more of America’s heroes at no cost to the individuals the organization is honored to serve.

The event brought together veterans, bipartisan Capitol Hill leaders and local lawmakers, other veteran service organizations, media, and members of the America’s VetDogs community with their working service dogs and future service dogs in training – as well as the star of the event, Sully H.W. Bush - to highlight the organization’s critical mission and continued need to support the health and wellbeing of our nation’s veterans and first responders.

“It was an honor to recognize Sully H.W. Bush, highlight the work of America’s VetDogs, and acknowledge the veteran and first responder communities we serve nationwide,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America’s VetDogs. “Sully’s continued service illustrates the essential role service dogs play in supporting the independence and wellbeing of these extraordinary Americans. Events like this allow us to demonstrate the tangible impact of our programs and the ongoing need for resources. Giving Bark Thursday provides an opportunity to help ensure more veterans and first responders receive the highly trained service dogs they need to live life to its fullest.”

Thanks to the generosity of donors at events such as Salute to Sully H.W. Bush and the annual Giving Bark Thursday online event, America’s VetDogs is able to provide service dogs free of charge to veterans and first responders with disabilities in all 50 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and beyond. This ongoing support ensures those who have served our country and communities receive the life-changing assistance they need and deserve without the financial burden.

“America’s VetDogs doesn’t just train service dogs; they build lifelong partnerships and support systems. Today’s event which honored Sully’s continued service, shows how America’s VetDogs stands by veterans and first responders even after the match is made,” said Paul Sullivan, a United States Marine Corps veteran and first responder, who received his service dog, Sal, from America’s VetDogs. “Every dog is provided at no cost, and the care doesn’t stop at placement. America’s VetDogs helped to provide a community that never stops showing up for me and my fellow veterans and first responders.”

As America’s VetDogs looks ahead to the annual Giving Bark Thursday event on July 10, the Salute to Sully H.W. Bush celebration serves as a reminder of why continued support for America’s VetDogs and our nation’s veterans and first responders is so important. Every donation helps provide life-changing service dogs to those who’ve served and sacrificed.

About America’s VetDogs:

For more than 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras and active-duty military. In 2015, America’s VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. America’s VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individuals it serves. America’s VetDogs is accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International. Learn how to apply, volunteer, or donate at www.VetDogs.org.

