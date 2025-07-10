Oak Valley Community Bank Receives Approval on Over $5.3 Million in Grants Submitted to Support Modesto Gospel Mission and Tuolumne Economic Development Authority

OAKDALE, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced they have received approval on three 2025 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grants which were submitted to the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) on behalf of Modesto Gospel Mission for a total of $3.75 million and Tuolumne Economic Development Authority (TEDA) for $1.596 million.

These projects will bring meaningful and lasting impact to communities in Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties by expanding access to stable, supportive housing for vulnerable populations. Grace Place, sponsored by Modesto Gospel Mission, will renovate an existing shelter facility in Modesto to provide 67 transitional housing units, paired with essential wraparound services such as onsite case management, life skills training, job coaching, and recovery support. Hannah’s House, also by Modesto Gospel Mission, will convert a warehouse into 50 units of transitional housing, with residents gaining access to the Mission’s proven programs focused on personal empowerment and long-term independence.

In Tuolumne County, the Westside Subdivision, sponsored by the Tuolumne Economic Development Authority (TEDA), will deliver 30 new single-family homes to serve very low- to moderate-income households, including six homes reserved for those experiencing homelessness. The development will also feature an 1,800-square-foot community center offering resident services such as job training and educational programs, along with recreational amenities like a basketball court and playground.

As a sponsor of FHLBank San Francisco’s Community Investment Programs and advocate for the services Modesto Gospel Mission and Tuolumne Economic Development Authority provide to our community, Oak Valley Community Bank authored and provided supplemental input for this grant. “At Oak Valley Community Bank, we believe real change starts at the community level," said Jose Sabala, VP Community Reinvestment Officer. "These grants are the result of strong partnerships with organizations rooted in compassion and service. Together with Modesto Gospel Mission and TEDA, we are investing in safe housing, supportive services, and brighter futures for our neighbors. This is what community banking is all about — showing up, working together, and making a lasting difference where it's critically needed.”

“We continue to make meaningful investments to address the affordable housing crisis across Arizona, California, and Nevada,” said Joseph E. Amato, interim president and CEO of FHLBank San Francisco. “This funding, delivered in partnership with our local member financial institutions, supports housing affordability solutions in urban centers, rural areas, tribal lands, and communities in need. We are helping to expand the housing supply and deliver critical support services to individuals and families who need it most.”

Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grants from FHLBank San Francisco support the development of housing solutions for low- and moderate-income individuals across Arizona, California, Nevada, and other areas served by member financial institutions like Oak Valley Community Bank. In 2025, a total of $49.7 million in AHP grants were awarded to 31 affordable housing projects in Arizona, California, and Nevada, selected through a competitive application process. Grants are awarded to member institutions in partnership with qualified housing developers and community organizations to advance initiatives that address urgent housing needs. The AHP includes both a General Fund and a Nevada Targeted Fund, with awards granted to top-ranking proposals based on financial feasibility, project readiness, and impact on affordability. All AHP-supported projects are required to meet rigorous income eligibility and long-term retention standards, ensuring lasting access to affordable rental and owner-occupied housing. More information, including application guidelines and award criteria, is available on the FHLBank San Francisco website.

About Modesto Gospel Mission:

Modesto Gospel Mission is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness and hardship throughout Stanislaus County. Since its founding in 1948, the Mission has delivered a comprehensive range of programs designed to support physical, emotional, and personal recovery. Key services include daily access to shelter, meals, showers, and clothing, as well as addiction recovery programs, life skill classes, employment assistance and training, a day program, a medical clinic, and an after-school youth center. These programs are intended to provide both immediate relief and long-term pathways to self-sufficiency. For more information, call (209) 529-8259 or visit www.mymission.org.

About Tuolumne Economic Development Authority (TEDA):

The Tuolumne Economic Development Authority, Inc. (TEDA) is a federally chartered tribal corporation established under Section 17 of the Indian Recognition Act of 1934. TEDA operates as a component unit of the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians and is governed by the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Tribal Community Council. Created to advance the Tribe’s long-term economic vision, TEDA is responsible for financing, developing, constructing, operating, and maintaining economic development projects that support sustainable growth and economic self-sufficiency for the Tribal community. TEDA plays a central role in managing and expanding enterprise initiatives that strengthen the Tribe’s overall economic infrastructure. For more information, call (209) 928-9391 or visit tedainc.com.

About Oak Valley Community Bank:

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company will open its 19th branch location later this year in Lodi. For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco:

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources provided to FHLB member financial institutions propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, boost economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. FHLBank San Francisco, together with its members and other partners, are making the communities they serve more vibrant and resilient and changing lives for the better.